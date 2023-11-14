Who is Leighton Vander Esch's wife, Maddy Vander Esch? All you need to know about Cowboys star's partner

Maddy Vander Esch is a sportsperson and wife of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. She has been married to Leighton since Jul. 16, 2019, and the couple regularly flaunts pictures on social media.

In this article, we take a look into Maddy Vander Esch's background and how she met her NFL husband. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who is Maddy Vander Esch?

Maddy Vander Esch was born Madalynn Tucker, and her parents are Levi Tucker and Abigail Tucker. Maddy was born and raised in Riggins, Idaho, where she had her early education.

Maddy has two siblings and is the eldest child of Levi and Abigail Tucker. She has a younger brother, Jimmy, and a kid sister, Audrey Faith. From her childhood, Maddy developed a passion for hunting, a pastime she partakes to this day.

Maddy attended high school at the Salmon River High School in Riggins, Idaho. She excelled in sports, notably basketball. She played basketball in her university days, playing for Boise State University in Idaho.

Following her graduation from Boise State University, Maddy became a professional rodeo, a career path where she has thrived.

How did Maddy and Leighton Vander Esch meet?

Maddy and Leighton Vander Esch met at Salmon River High School in Riggins, Idaho. Both hail from the small town of Riggins, Idaho, and were part of the school's basketball team, which helped them bond.

The future lovebirds attended Boise State University in Idaho, where they started dating. Eventually, Leighton Vander Esch asked Maddy to marry him on July 5, 2018, and she said yes.

The couple married on Jul. 16, 2019, at a stunning wedding attended by family and friends. They are expecting their first child together. You can regularly see Maddy and Leighton Vander Esch share pictures of each other on social media.

Furthermore, Maddy Vander Esch is a regular at Dallas Cowboys home games, as she supports her husband during an array of high-stakes football games. The couple has kept going strong in their almost half-decade-long relationship and partake in numerous social events to keep things fresh.