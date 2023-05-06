Who is Nick Foles' wife Tori? All you need to know about former Super Bowl MVP’s family

Nick Foles is facing an uncertain fate heading in 2023. Last year, he joined the Indianapolis Colts for two seasons and $6 million, but he has now been released as the team looks to rebuild around fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson.

After multiple years as a middling starter and excellent backup, best highlighted by leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII, Foles may have finally run out of time in his NFL career.

Nevertheless, he still has his family to lean upon, especially his wife Tori. But who is she exactly?

Tori Foles background and family history

Tori Foles was born Victoria Danielle Moore on June 6, 1990 in Brea, California, as the youngest of three siblings. One of her brothers is former NFL tight end Evan Moore who was briefly Foles' teammate in the Eagles.

As a teenager, Tori played volleyball for her hometown high school, where she became team captain and received an MVP award. In college, she committed to Arizona, where she would meet her future husband, who was playing as a quarterback for the football team. Upon graduation, Tori joined Nike as a digital marketer, but had to resign after being diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.

The Foleses were married in 2014, and three years later, they welcomed their first child, daughter Lily James. In 2019, however, Tori miscarried. She would relate her experience in an interview for 1-800-Flowers.com:

“It was the same pain as delivering at 40 weeks. It was full-on labor. I had streptococcus pneumonia in my bloodstream. I was on my way to becoming septic.”

A year later, the couple welcomed a son, Duke Nathan. Their current location is a secret, though Foles has lived in New Jersey, Florida, and Illinois throughout his professional career.

Which team could Nick Foles end up in 2023?

the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers aare two teams that might want Nick Foles

Unless Foles retires, there are a handful of teams that could use his talents. One such team is the Atlanta Falcons, who badly need a proven quarterback behind Desmond Ridder and free agent acquisition Taylor Heinicke.

Another option for him is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have not much else under center besides Baker Mayfield. Kyle Trask has not shown much in his two seasons with the reigning NFC South Champions so far, so it is hoped that Foles' presence will force him to elevate his game. There may also be interest from the Washington Commanders, who released his former teammate Carson Wentz after the 2022 season and currently have the NFC East's worst QB rotation.

