Will it be Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask as the new starting quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Tom Brady has retired and the Bucs will now look for a new quarterback for the first time in three years.

The Bucs drafted Kyle Trask in 2021 in what many saw as a move for the future. Despite getting very few reps to prove what he can do, Tampa Bay signed free agent Baker Mayfield to a one-year contract. The team is now embracing a true quarterback competition this summer during training camp.

Former head coach Bruce Arians, who is now a senior football consultant, was asked about the battle between Trask and Mayfield. JC Cornell of The Draft network tweeted the video of Arians' response to what he expects from the two quarterbacks.

Arians seemed quite impressed with Baker Mayfield. He even discussed the time he spent with CBS Sports when he had the opportunity to watch the former Cleveland Browns quarterback practice. Arians said that he was impressed with what he saw during the two-minute drills and his accuracy.

"I did some homework and worked with some good friends of mine, got really good reviews, and some proofs in the pudding. It's massive. And when I was with CBS, I was fortunate to three of his [Baker Mayfield] games sit down with him, watching them on Fridays practices, because they used to have a live two minute drill in Cleveland."

Arians said that he does like Kyle Trask and believes that the competition between the two for the starting job will be a good one.

"And he got after their a** on Fridays. And say, I love this kid. I mean, he was super accurate coming out, never had to worry about his height... That never was a problem. Because you saw it. Yeah, and I kind of like Kyle. Yeah, I think it's gonna be nice battle."

JC Cornell @CornellNFL I mean who do you think is going to win this battle? Eyes light up when you talk about Baker. I mean who do you think is going to win this battle? Eyes light up when you talk about Baker. https://t.co/yUQQ3dWY8Z

If Bruce Arians' take on the matter shows anything, the Bucs could be inching more towards Baker as the new starting quarterback.

Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask bond with teammates at NHL playoff game

Baker Mayfield [File Photo]

While the quarterback competition will likely be the talk of training camp this summer, it appears that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are doing a little team bonding also.

Ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs, several Bucs players were in attendance. Mayfield and Trask were given the shared honor of flipping the switch on the Tesla Coils, which ignited the lightning bolt throughout Amalie Arena.

Each game, a different honoree gets the opportunity to flip the switch and the two quarterbacks, who were alongside some other Bucs teammates, did the honors. The two seemed cordial with each other, which is great news ahead of this highly contested battle for the starting job.

