Who played for Bucs and Titans? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 7

The Tampa Bay Bucs and Tennessee Titans head into the 2023 Immaculate Grid seasons with different aspirations.

The Bucs will look to steady a ship rocked by Tom Brady's retirement, while the Titans are seeking a return to the postseason. Both teams are used to success in recent seasons and have big decisions to make at the quarterback position. However, in today's Immaculate Grid, we won't discuss their expectations for 2023; instead, we will highlight players who have represented both franchises.

In today's Immaculate Grid, we take a trip down memory lane to highlight two NFL players representing the Buccaneers and Titans. So, without further ado, let's get going.

First is Aaron Stinnie, a guard representing the Tampa Bay Bucs in the NFL. Stinnie is a James Madison University alum who went undrafted in the 2018 Draft. The Tennessee Titans picked him up as an undrafted free agent.

The versatile offensive lineman made the final 53-man roster out of training camp. Unfortunately, he only suited up for one regular season game in Tennessee, against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 21, 2018. The Titans eventually waived him in the middle of the 2019 NFL season.

Stinnie was then signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to provide depth in their offensive line. He has since become a valuable and versatile rotational piece for the Buccaneers.

He contributed to the team's Super Bowl LV win against the much-favored Kansas City Chiefs. Stinnie has undoubtedly found a home in Tampa Bay and was extended by the ball club on Mar. 15, 2023.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who have appeared for the Bucs and Titans

Another player in today's NFL Immaculate Grid question is Blaine Gabbert, a quarterback who has seen success in the NFL mainly as a backup.

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Gabbert with the tenth pick of the 2011 Draft. He started his NFL career as the undisputed starter in Jacksonville, putting up solid numbers in his first two NFL seasons. However, he lost his starting role with the Jaguars in 2013 and has been a backup QB since then.

Gabbert bounced around the league after his stint with the Jaguars ended in 2013. He played for the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and the Tennessee Titans before finding a home in Tampa Bay.

Blaine Gabbert achieved the most significant feat of his NFL career in Tampa Bay, serving as Tom Brady's backup in the Super Bowl LV-winning team. He left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2022 NFL season and has since joined the Kansas City Chiefs as backup for reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes.

