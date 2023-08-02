Who played for Colts and Vikings? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 2

The NFL Immaculate Grid is an entertaining way to test someone’s knowledge about player movement. Football historians will have an easy time filling in the boxes. However, the game’s beauty lies in its limitless answers.

For August 2, 2023, the grid includes a player who became part of the Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings. There are several answers to this question.

The Colts have been an NFL franchise since 1953, when they were still based in Baltimore, Maryland. However, they made the controversial last-minute move to Indianapolis in 1984. They’ve won two Super Bowls, the last coming in 2006. The Colts also have three NFL Championships before the 1970 merger.

Meanwhile, the Vikings joined the league in 1960 and played its first season a year later. They have changed names or home bases. The team has one NFL championship and four conference championships.

Twenty-two Vikings legends have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including Fran Tarkenton, Randy Moss, and Alan Page.

The extensive history of both franchises provides several answers for this part of August 2’s NFL Immaculate Grid.

NFL Immaculate Grid answer for August 2 – Who played for the Colts and Vikings?

Two potential answers come to mind. There’s wide receiver Hank Baskett who signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2006. However, he didn’t make the final roster that year. He suited up for the Colts three years later, finishing with four receptions and 28 receiving yards.

The former New Mexico standout finally suited up for the Vikings in 2010, his final NFL season. Baskett has 77 receptions for 1,098 yards and six touchdowns in six seasons. He also played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2006 to 2009 and a portion of 2010.

Meanwhile, cornerback Xavier Rhodes is another possible answer. He became a First Team All-Pro member in 2017 while playing for the Vikings. Minnesota selected him in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, and he stayed with the squad until 2019.

The defensive back from Florida State holds the Vikings franchise records for longest interception return (100 yards) and most passes defended by a rookie (ten).

The second possible answer for this part of the NFL Immaculate Grid signed a one-year deal with the Colts in 2020. Before becoming a free agent, he also played for the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys. Rhodes is a three-time Pro Bowler, making the 2016, 2017, and 2019 lists.