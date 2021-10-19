Who is Randi Martin? Patrick Mahomes' mother insinuates Tyreek Hill is to blame for Red Zone interception

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secured a 31-13 road win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon to get back to 3-3 on the season. While the Chiefs may not be playing their best football right now, they do show signs of getting back on track, which includes their performance against Washington.

On Sunday, though, it's what was said on social media that has NFL fans talking.

Mahomes' mom Randi Martin doesn't think quarterback should be tagged for interception

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been playing good football, perhaps not at the caliber that he and everyone else is used to, but he is still the quarterback that most would want when the game is on the line.

In the second quarter, Patrick Mahomes threw a pass intended for wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Mahomes placed the ball beautifully but Hill failed to fully pull the football in and instead, it was intercepted by Washington's corner Kendall Fuller.

Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi Martin, took to Twitter to voice how she felt about the situation. Martin believes that Mahomes shouldn't be charged with the interception because it wasn't his fault. Insinuating that it was Tyreek Hill's fault.

Randi Mahomes @tootgail Ok PEOPLE that should not be an interception on the QB… that should be a fumble or anything else.. just putting it out there.. GO CHIEFS.. Ok PEOPLE that should not be an interception on the QB… that should be a fumble or anything else.. just putting it out there.. GO CHIEFS..

Patrick Mahomes has thrown eight interceptions this season, which is more than he threw in 2019 or 2020. In this specific case, Patrick Mahomes did place the ball perfectly for Hill, but it will only blemish his quarterback stats, not Hill's. The play can be seen in the Tweet below:

The NFL could fix that seeing as in Major League Baseball if a position player makes an error that is shown on their stats, if a run scores, it doesn't go against the pitcher's ERA yet shows up as an "unearned run."

The NFL could propose a change that would allow that to be a new stat, but with all other rule changes and enforcement in the National Football League, it would likely face a lot of backlash and there is bound to be mistakes made in the ruling of such an occurrence.

Martin's tweet has gotten plenty of attention from those thinking that she is just putting the blame on other players. Whether that is the case or if she really does just want the rules changed, it's a topic that has been a conversation starter for years, but never addressed by the National Football League.

