Who is Samantha Rivera? NFL fans hail reporter’s viral video of Derrick Henry-esque stiff-arm vs fan at Stanley Cup Final

Derrick Henry may have some competition for having the best stiff arm after reporter Samantha Rivera gave one to a fan. Rivera was covering the Stanley Cup final when a fan tried to get some camera time. However, she was having none of that and stiffed arm the fan on live TV. The fan in question looked to be wearing a Vegas Golden Knights jersey.

Rivera is currently a reporter for CBS Miami. She is covering the finals for the network. Before that, she worked in her hometown of Chicago as a sports reporter/anchor for NBC Chicago, Telemundo Chicago, and NBC Sports Chicago.

Samantha Rivera



Excited to get back home to some classy Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for - get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job.Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!! Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for - get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job. Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!! https://t.co/iWDQl0Rtvv

Other career stops in her journalistic career included San Diego, California, Rockford, Illinois, and Marquette, Michigan. She went to DePaul University, getting a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations and advertising.

The bilingual journalist is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. She spoke to Sports Illustrated about the incident and was asked what happened. Rivera said:

"I could see the guy and another guy out of the corner of my eye. It looked like they were staring at us right before we were about to go live, and I think at one point I saw them pointing at us, too.

"But we were already on camera, and I was afraid they were gonna take me too early, so I wanted to tell my photographer something, but I couldn’t, so I just kept my eye on him."

Could Derrick Henry end up in Miami next season?

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry could find himself in South Beach as the Tennessee Titans could trade the All-Pro to the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have reportedly been in the market for a running back, and Henry would give them some balance on offense.

Titans general manager Ran Carthon has denied that the 2020 AP Offensive Player of the Year is on the trading block. A trade to the Dolphins would reunite Henry back to his home state of Florida.

