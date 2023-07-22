Who is Tiffani Johnston? Full timeline of sexual harassment case and $60,000,000 Dan Snyder fine

Tiffani Johnston, a former employee and cheerleader of the NFL team Washington Commanders, accused outgoing team owner Dan Snyder of harassment while at the franchise.

In this article, we examine the former Commander's employee's allegations and how they affected Snyder's administration. We also explore the timeline of the sexual harassment case and the $60 million Dan Snyder fine.

So, without further ado, let's identify where it all went wrong with the embattled billionaire.

Jamie Dupree @jamiedupree NFL-CONGRESS - Redskins/WFT/Commanders owner Dan Snyder is being openly accused in Congress today of making unwanted sexual advances to female employees. Tiffani Johnston says Snyder put his hand on her thigh at a restaurant, and then tried to physically push her into his limo. pic.twitter.com/fRo1Z6dI5q

Who is ex-Washington Commanders employee Tiffani Johnston?

Tiffani Johnston is a former employee of the Washington Commanders, formerly known as the Washington Football Team. She started working for the team in 2002 and worked for eight years. While there, Tiffani was a cheerleader before eventually becoming the marketing manager.

Tiffani Johnston accused Dan Snyder, the team's outgoing owner, of harassing her during her time with the organization. The former employee said that Snyder placed his hand on her thigh without her consent while attending a team dinner. She explained how he put his hand on her lower back and persuaded her to ride in his limousine.

Jori Epstein @JoriEpstein Mary Jo White's investigation into Dan Snyder found evidence into both financial misconduct & workplace misconduct. 4 witnesses confirmed Tiffani Johnston told them about the incident shortly after it occurred, in an account consistent with hers in Congress + to investigators. pic.twitter.com/I8NLlJLhRr " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/I8NLlJLhRr

Timeline of the sexual harassment case and $60 million Dan Snyder fine

Johnston accused Daniel Snyder of assaulting and sexually harassing her in Apr. 2009, three months before the Commanders agreed to pay her $1.6 million as part of a confidential agreement, according to The Washington Post.

Tiffani Johnston accused Snyder of requesting sexual relations, attempting to remove her clothes and groping her, according to a correspondence sent by an attorney for the franchise to the woman's lawyer in 2009. Johnston alleged that the assault occurred in a private area at the back of one of the Commanders' private planes during a return flight from a work trip to Las Vegas.

Snyder denied Johnston's allegations, the letter says, and a franchise investigation accused her of fabricating her claims as part of an elaborate extortion attempt. However, Snyder and the franchise agreed to pay her a hefty sum as part of a settlement in which she decided not to sue or publicly disclose her allegations.

However, early this year, the NFL hired Mary Jo White to investigate Johnston's allegations and other financial impropriety claims from another former employee. A 23-page report from the investigation revealed that Snyder sexually harassed Johnston.

The organization withheld $11 million in revenue that should have been shared with other teams, violating NFL policies. Snyder's cooperation with the investigation was limited, and some claims against him were ruled "insufficient" by White's research.

As a result of the investigation, in Jul. 2023, Snyder was required to pay the NFL a $60 million fine. The findings led to the approval of the sale of the Washington Commanders from Snyder to the Josh Harris group.

The fine imposed by the NFL isn't seen as enough, as there are now calls from the public urging the release of all individuals involved in the allegations from nondisclosure agreements and the disclosure of documents and communications obtained during the investigation.

Fans believe holding the rich and powerful accountable for workplace sexual harassment is essential in protecting women across America.

