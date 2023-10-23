Who are Vikings-49ers announcers tonight on ABC and ESPN? All about NFL week 7 MNF game coverage

The Minnesota Vikings will lock horns with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly anticipated clash will commence at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 23 ,at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the booth for the Vikings-49ers game on ABC and ESPN. Lisa Salters will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

Buck will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Aikman will provide color commentary for the Week 7 game on Monday Night Football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans can also watch Peyton and Eli Manning host The ManningCast, an alternate broadcast on ESPN2 for the Vikings-49ers matchup.

Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers injury report for NFL Week 7

Brock Purdy will start at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.

The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out offensive guard Ezra Cleveland (foot) for Week 7. They have also listed Akayleb Evans (oblique) and Jalen Nailor (hamstring) as questionable.

Kirk Cousins, who led the Vikings to a 19-13 win over the Chicago Bears last week, will start at quarterback for the hosts.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers are without wideout Deebo Samuel (shoulder). Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) are listed as questionable, while Trent Williams (ankle) is doubtful for the Week 7 game.

The Niners will look to bounce back from their 19-17 loss against the Cleveland Browns in their last game. Brock Purdy will start at quarterback for the visitors on Monday.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers? TV schedule and live stream details

The Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers NFL game will air on ABC and ESPN. There will also be an alternate broadcast on ESPN 2.

The contest can also be streamed live on ESPN+ and Fubo TV.

Game : Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers

: Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers Stadium : US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

: US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota Date : Monday, Oct. 23

: Monday, Oct. 23 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2

: ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2 Streaming: Fubo TV and ESPN+