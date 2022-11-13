Justin Jefferson is one of the NFL's best wide receivers and is currently in his third season in the league. In his rookie season, the former LSU star finished second in the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

He had 88 receptions for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2020-21 season. The 1,400 yards was the third-most by a rookie player in NFL history and the 88 receptions were tied for the sixth-most.

Last season, he caught 108 passes for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Minnesota Vikings. Many fans are aware of how great the two-time Pro Bowler is on the field. Some may not be aware of his life off the football field. Let's take a look at who the Vikings' young star is dating.

Who is Justin Jefferson's Girlfriend?

The Minnesota Vikings star wideout's girlfriend is Tianna Harris.

How old is Tianna Harris?

Tianna Harris is 22 years old.

What is Tianna Harris' Net Worth?

According to The Times, Harris has a net worth of over $100K.

Tianna Harris Height and Age

Harris is 5'5" in height.

What does Tianna Harris do for a living?

Harris is an Instagram model who's also a student and soccer player. She played at the collegiate level for Kent State University.

Tianna Harris Social Media

You can find Harris on Instagram here.

Tianna Harris Parents

Harris' mother is Janet Ormstom, while her father's name is unknown.

How long have Justin Jefferson and Tianna Harris been dating?

The couple have been dating since 2020 and have no kids together at the moment.

Justin Jefferson and Tianna Harris Pictures

The Vikings WR's GF Tianna Harris.

The Vikings WR's GF Tianna Harris.

The Vikings WR's GF Tianna Harris.

The Vikings WR's GF Tianna Harris graduating from Kent State.

