Who is the wife of Jake Fromm, Caroline Ostman? A look at better half of Washington Commanders QB

Caroline Ostman is the dotting wife of Washington Commanders' backup QB Jake Fromm.

Ostman has been with Fromm probably longer than the shot caller has known he would make the NFL, and their romantic tale has been one of trust and commitment. The football WAG is a double graduate of the University of Georgia, her and Jake's alma mater. She bagged her Bachelor's degree in finance before obtaining her Master's degree in Marketing Research from the same institution.

Caroline Ostman wasn't just a bookworm; she was also an impressive athlete for UGA and participated in some sporting activities. Her main role on the University's sports scene was with the school volleyball team, where she served as the captain during her senior season.

Ostman led the University with discipline and diligence, never backing down from adversity. While at UGA, she also got a job as a marketing coordinator for PrimeLending mortgage,and another as a graduate assistant in the Business and Travel office of the University's Athletic Association.

These days, Ostman works as an associate market research manager, but when she's less busy, she attends her significant other's home games too.

How did Caroline Ostman and Jake Fromm meet?

Caroline Ostman and Jake Fromm met in the spring of 2017 at the University of Georgia. They were both members of the school's sports programme, with Fromm on the football team, while Ostman was on the volleyball team.

The two hit it off almost instantly and became collector's items on campus. Both of them were ambitious, and that brought them even closer. They spent the entirety of Fromm's college days together before the Bills selected Fromm in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, the departure of Fromm from UGA didn't negatively impact the relationship.

The couple kept going stronger and stronger, and they eventually got engaged in March 2021. The stunning couple got married three months later, in July 2021, finally doing what their friends had been waiting for the entire time.

Do Caroline Ostman and Jake Fromm have children?

No, Caroline and Jake Fromm do not have children. The couple remains closer than ever, as evidenced by their frequent and cute social media posts about each other.

The couple is currently focused on building their individual careers. Ostman is attempting to rise further up the ladder at her establishment, while Fromm is looking to snag an NFL starting berth.

