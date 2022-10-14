Who won NFL game last night? Results from TNF game between Commanders and Bears in Week 6

The Chicago Bears hosted the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field on Thursday night in a game that fans had little enthusiasm for. The game, as many expected, was a low-scoring encounter that finished 12-7 in favor of the Commanders, who improved to 2-4.

After a slow start to the game, the Bears found their footing late in the first quarter and found themselves knocking on the door of the endzone. But a tipped pass on 2nd-and-goal was picked off by Jonathan Allen, ending a promising drive.

The home side yet again found themselves on the brink of the endzone, courtesy of a sensational effort from running back Khalil Gerbert, which set up the Bears with a 1st-and-goal from the Commanders' seven-yard line.

After gaining only three yards on three plays, the Bears went for it on fourth down and regretted the decision as the Commanders' defense held firm to keep the game scoreless.

Much to the dismay of the Chicago fans, the Commanders' offense finally conjured up a meaningful drive and put up points on the board with a field goal, which proved to be the only scoring play of the half.

Midway through the third quarter, the Bears finally managed to get in the endzone after quarterback Justin Fields found Dante with a deep pass.

The Commanders cut the Bears' lead to one with a field goal but were seemingly in need of a lucky break to get in the endzone. They caught one midway through the fourth quarter after their special teams recovered a muffed punt to put the offense in terrific field position.

Rookie Brian Robinson, who was playing only his second game after recovering from gunshot wounds, punched the ball into the endzone for his first career touchdown.

Late in the fourth quarter, Fields drove the Bears' offense down the field with authority to set up an opportunity to score the game-winning touchdown.

On 4th-and-goal, Fields had seemingly found Darnell Mooney in the endzone for the game-winning touchdown, but the wide receiver couldn't hold on to the ball, and the Commanders escaped with the win.

The Bears scored zero points in three trips inside the Commanders' 10-yard line, costing them the game.

