Who won NFL game last night? Results from TNF game between Commanders and Bears in Week 6

By Param Nagda
Modified Oct 14, 2022 02:16 AM EDT
Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears hosted the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field on Thursday night in a game that fans had little enthusiasm for. The game, as many expected, was a low-scoring encounter that finished 12-7 in favor of the Commanders, who improved to 2-4.

FINAL: @Commanders sneak out a victory on TNF. #WASvsCHI https://t.co/URkrfKvaF0

Here's how the game went:

Commanders vs. Bears game summary

After a slow start to the game, the Bears found their footing late in the first quarter and found themselves knocking on the door of the endzone. But a tipped pass on 2nd-and-goal was picked off by Jonathan Allen, ending a promising drive.

Tipped and picked! @jonallen93_#WASvsCHI on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ bit.ly/3CsGSmB https://t.co/VOl1jmozQa

The home side yet again found themselves on the brink of the endzone, courtesy of a sensational effort from running back Khalil Gerbert, which set up the Bears with a 1st-and-goal from the Commanders' seven-yard line.

Huge run for @JuiceHerbert! #WASvsCHI on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ bit.ly/3CsGSmB https://t.co/t4OvYA3Bze

After gaining only three yards on three plays, the Bears went for it on fourth down and regretted the decision as the Commanders' defense held firm to keep the game scoreless.

The @Commanders defense comes up with a goal line stop!#WASvsCHI on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ bit.ly/3CsGSmB https://t.co/JYCAQFewjc

Much to the dismay of the Chicago fans, the Commanders' offense finally conjured up a meaningful drive and put up points on the board with a field goal, which proved to be the only scoring play of the half.

POINTS! #WASvsCHI on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ bit.ly/3CsGSmB https://t.co/npl9Us9MCK

Midway through the third quarter, the Bears finally managed to get in the endzone after quarterback Justin Fields found Dante with a deep pass.

Dante Pettis puts the @ChicagoBears in the lead! #WASvsCHI on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ bit.ly/3CsGSmB https://t.co/dYByREK8Id

The Commanders cut the Bears' lead to one with a field goal but were seemingly in need of a lucky break to get in the endzone. They caught one midway through the fourth quarter after their special teams recovered a muffed punt to put the offense in terrific field position.

The @Commanders recover the fumble and take over in great field position!#WASvsCHI on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ bit.ly/3CsGSmB https://t.co/s2A9WIEywA

Rookie Brian Robinson, who was playing only his second game after recovering from gunshot wounds, punched the ball into the endzone for his first career touchdown.

Touchdown @BrianR_4. What a moment for him! 🙌#WASvsCHI on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ bit.ly/3CsGSmB https://t.co/dsXFRN1nwe

Late in the fourth quarter, Fields drove the Bears' offense down the field with authority to set up an opportunity to score the game-winning touchdown.

There goes @justnfields!#WASvsCHI on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ bit.ly/3CsGSmB https://t.co/T2Vqz4ZXAV

On 4th-and-goal, Fields had seemingly found Darnell Mooney in the endzone for the game-winning touchdown, but the wide receiver couldn't hold on to the ball, and the Commanders escaped with the win.

This close. #WASvsCHI https://t.co/S5OL385R11

The Bears scored zero points in three trips inside the Commanders' 10-yard line, costing them the game.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
