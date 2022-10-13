"Bezos paid $11 billion for this dogs**t", "Fire whoever put this on primetime" - Commanders vs. Bears on TNF has NFL fans seething

The Thursday Night matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears is not drawing the kind of attention the NFL would like. Fresh off the debacle that was the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts last Thursday, another potential snoozefest awaits. Billonaire Jeff Bezos' company Amazon Prime has exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football. In back-to-back games, they could have the worst viewership ever.

After last Thursday's poor showing, fans weren't exactly thrilled with the Washington vs. Chicago matchup. Fans were quick to post via social media and were not impressed with having to watch two teams on the lower end of the talent spectrum. Here are some of the top comments:

Cahal @kaizeniron @NFL @Commanders @ChicagoBears Just when you think the Thursday Prime Time couldn’t get any worse than last week… @NFL @Commanders @ChicagoBears Just when you think the Thursday Prime Time couldn’t get any worse than last week…😩

GarfieldGamer99 @GarfieldGamer99 @NFL @Commanders @ChicagoBears This has got to be the worst tnf matchup since a week ago @NFL @Commanders @ChicagoBears This has got to be the worst tnf matchup since a week ago

It appears that most fans are in agreement about what kind of game we can expect from the Commanders and the Bears tonight. Sometimes the best games are between unexpected teams. It is fair to say that the Commanders and the Bears have struggled so far, which is reflected in their records.

Commanders and Bears both struggling ahead of Thursday Night Football

Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings

The Commanders come into this Week 6 matchup on the back of a four-game losing streak. The Bears are at 2-3, though perhaps lucky to be so. It has been really tough sledding for both these teams. Holding a joint 3-7 record doesn't make for good reading and certainly doesn't instill much confidence that fans will see a high quality game tonight.

Both teams have struggled on offense and are not known for putting up huge numbers. Washington have only gone past 20 points twice (Week 1 & 2), while the Bears have also only managed it twice (Week 3 & 5). With the Bears boasting a stout defense and Washington struggling to protect Carson Wentz, it could be a long night.

With the build-up to this one sorely lacking, one team will take a step forward tonight. It is hoped that we will see plenty of points put up and some great highlight plays from two teams desperate for a win. But if the reaction on social media is anything to go by, then we may just have ourselves another disappointment.

Poll : 0 votes