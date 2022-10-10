Who won Cowboys vs Rams last night? 

Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys won their fourth consecutive game of the season, defeating the L.A. Rams 22-10 at SoFi Stadium.

In the last game that Rush will likely start with Dak Prescott hopefully set to return next week, the backup quarterback threw for only 102 yards and completed 10 of his 16 passes as Dallas' run game and stellar defense stifled a disappointing Rams outfit.

The win takes the Cowboys to 4-1 on the season, while the Rams have now dropped to 2-3 after yet another poor offensive showing that yielded just 10 points.

Under Dan Quinn, the Cowboys defense has transformed itself from being a different kind of bad in 2020 to one of the league's premier fronts.

Led by Micah Parsons, who got himself two sacks and a pass rush that didn't let up, Matthew Stafford saw ghosts all afternoon.

Stafford did throw for 308 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while Cooper Rush again went past the 100-yard mark, grabbing 125 on his seven catches with a touchdown for good measure.

In keeping the Rams to 10 points, the Cowboys, through five weeks of the NFL season, have not allowed a team to score 20 points and in consecutive games have kept Washington and now the Rams to 10 points each.

Cowboys defence takes over... again

Last season, Dallas had the most potent offense in football as it put up points at will.

In 2022, attention has turned to its defense as the main driving force.

As mentioned above, teams struggle to score against them and through five games, the unit led by Parsons has only conceded five touchdowns, allowing just one per game.

It's a far cry from the embarrassment of 2020, courtesy of Dan Quinn.

Stafford was sacked five times at SoFi and simply didn't get the time to consistently pick apart the secondary.

Sitting at 4-1, Cooper Rush has done everything anyone in the Dallas organization could have asked for. He has won all his games and has set the season up nicely for Dak Prescott to return (probably) next week against the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles.

This Dallas team was cast aside by many after their horror Week 1 performance, but they have more than turned things around.

With a more competent quarterback in Prescott returning to the fold, a season that looked over is as alive as ever.

How 'bout them Cowboys?

