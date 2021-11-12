Who won the NFL game last night? Result and score from Thursday Night Football ft. Ravens and Dolphins

The opening game of Week 10 saw the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens go head-to-head on Thursday Night Football, and what was supposed to be an easy game for the Ravens turned out to be a nightmare.

The Dolphins, who had to insert Tua Tagovailoa in on the third quarter after Jacoby Brissett hurt his knee, pulled a major upset at home, beating the Ravens by two scores and allowing only 10 points to one of the best offenses in the NFL. They did so on the back of some very questionable penalties called in favor of the Ravens and a somersault touchdown by an offensive lineman that didn't count.

Those betting on an easy game in favor of the Ravens watched in awe as the Dolphins defense kept Lamar Jackson at bay for most of the night with relative ease.

The game started with the impression that Baltimore would move the ball all night long, but after the first two drives, the Miami defense came to play, and they were nearly perfect for the remainder of the game. There was also the weird sight of Justin Tucker missing a 49-yard field goal, such a rare thing to happen that we're not even sure as we write this.

Jokes aside, the game was defined by the Dolphins' defensive dominance. They were able to bring pressure to Lamar Jackson without suffering with their common Cover-0 blitzes, and Lamar couldn't do much running the ball as well. Baltimore's receivers were not in their best days.

The game hasn't changed much in terms of playoff aspirations for the last weeks of the season. The Dolphins are virtually eliminated and the Ravens are one of the biggest AFC favorites to get there, even if they do so by the Wild Card route. But it was another proof that you can never take any game for granted in the NFL. Baltimore paid the price of an off night.

One last thing: Jacoby Brissett started the game for the Dolphins, but he hurt his knee in the third quarter and was substituted by Tua Tagovailoa. Although Brissett was cleared to return and looked fine on the sidelines, Brian Flores decided to keep Tagovailoa on the field even with their second-year quarterback not fully healthy. He did a good job managing the win, though.

Final score: Baltimore Ravens 10-22 Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins' top performers:

QB : Tua Tagovailoa (8/13, 158 yards)

: Tua Tagovailoa (8/13, 158 yards) RB : Myles Gaskin (14 carries, 31 yards)

: Myles Gaskin (14 carries, 31 yards) WR: Albert Wilson (4 catches, 87 yards)

Baltimore Ravens' top performers:

QB : Lamar Jackson (26/43, 238 yards, TD, INT)

: Lamar Jackson (26/43, 238 yards, TD, INT) RB : Devonta Freeman (10 carries, 35 yards)

: Devonta Freeman (10 carries, 35 yards) WR: Rashod Bateman (6 catches, 80 yards)

