Who won the NFL games last night? Full list of results and scores

From Tom Brady and Dak Prescott putting up amazing performances in home games to the kicker's debacle in Cincinnati, check out everything that happened during Sunday's Week 5 of the NFL season.

Atlanta Falcons beat New York Jets 27-20

The first game of the 2021 international series saw a depleted Falcons squad manage to explore the Jets' passing defense. In what was a breakout game, Kyle Pitts saw more targets, with both Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage out for the London game.

The Falcons opened the NFL game with a 17-0 lead. However, they made sure to remind everyone it was a Falcons' game by almost blowing a huge lead in the second half. But Zach Wilson wasn't at his best, and the defense was able to pressure the rookie, who couldn't get into a rhythm.

Atlanta Falcons' top performers:

QB: Matt Ryan (33/45, 342 yards, 2 TDs)

Matt Ryan (33/45, 342 yards, 2 TDs) RB: Cordarrelle Patterson (14 carries, 54 yards)

Cordarrelle Patterson (14 carries, 54 yards) WR/TE: Kyle Pitts (9 catches, 119 yards, TD).

Green Bay Packers beat Cincinnati Bengals 25-22

This NFL game had a little bit of everything, but the main theme was field goals. And not in a good way; there were five straight missed field goals from late in the fourth quarter to overtime. Both teams had a lot of chances to win this game - and Bengals kicker Evan McPherson even celebrated a kick that was no good - but the Packers prevailed in the end.

Apart from the craziness regarding kickers, it was an encouraging game for both teams. A little adversity early in the season can do wonders for this Packers team. They're expected to cruise through the NFC North. While they lost this game, the Bengals know they can contend against the best in the NFL.

Green Bay Packers top performers:

QB: Aaron Rodgers (27/39, 344 yards, 2 TDs, INT)

Aaron Rodgers (27/39, 344 yards, 2 TDs, INT) RB: Aaron Jones (14 carries, 103 yards)

Aaron Jones (14 carries, 103 yards) WR: Davante Adams (11 catches, 206 yards, TD)

Minnesota Vikings beat Detroit Lions 19-17

It was one more NFL game where the Lions played hard, had a close game, but lost it in the end. Dan Campbell and his coaching staff did a great job during the game, but the Vikings were able to convert a 54-yard field goal to win the game.

The Vikings are still a team that needs to make adjustments if they want to compete for an NFL playoff berth. The connection between Cousins and Jefferson remains fabulous, though. The second-year NFL receiver is already part of the elite tier in the position.

Minnesota Vikings' top performers:

QB: Kirk Cousins (25/34, 275 yards, TD, INT)

Kirk Cousins (25/34, 275 yards, TD, INT) RB: Alexander Mattison (25 carries, 113 yards)

Alexander Mattison (25 carries, 113 yards) WR: Justin Jefferson (7 catches, 124 yards)

Pittsburgh Steelers beat Denver Broncos 27-19

It was the perfect NFL game for the Steelers fans, as Ben Roethlisberger's arms showed signs of life during Sunday's win against the Broncos.

Even the running game finally got going with a strong Najee Harris performance: Harris amassed 3.4 yards per carry through the first four games, but this number rose to 5.3 yards on the day.

It's impossible to make a prediction on the Steelers' NFL season after just one game. They had already beaten a good team in Week 1. But more than just a win, it was an encouraging performance for Pittsburgh. Fans would hope the NFL team can keep it this way.

Pittsburgh Steelers' top performers:

QB: Ben Roethlisberger (15/25, 253 yards, 2 TDs)

Ben Roethlisberger (15/25, 253 yards, 2 TDs) RB: Najee Harris (23 carries, 122 yards, TD)

Najee Harris (23 carries, 122 yards, TD) WR: Chase Claypool (5 catches, 130 yards, TD)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Miami Dolphins 45-17

Tom Brady has grown accustomed to beating the Miami Dolphins since his Foxboro days, and Sunday's NFL game was no different. The veteran boasted a 400-yard, 5 TD performance against one of his old AFC East rivals.

Brady is on a quest for one more MVP award, and right now he's on pace for that: 51 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. It's nearly impossible to get better than that.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' top performers:

QB: Tom Brady (30/41, 411 yards, 5 TDs)

Tom Brady (30/41, 411 yards, 5 TDs) RB: Leonard Fournette (12 carries, 67 yards, TD)

Leonard Fournette (12 carries, 67 yards, TD) WR: Antonio Brown (7 catches, 124 yards, 2 TDs)

New Orleans Saints beat Washington Football Team 33-22

It was a full Jameis Winston experience today for Saints fans. After four minutes in the first quarter, he had already thrown a pick and a deep touchdown. When the game ended, he had completed just 50% of his passes, but among his 15 completions, there were four touchdowns.

The Saints are the NFL's most inconsistent team as of now; they follow a great performance by an awful game. New Orleans had a good victory on the day. But they have to repeat this performance next week and produce on a weekly basis before we start taking them seriously as an NFL playoff contender.

New Orleans Saints' top performers:

QB: Jameis Winston (15/30, 279 yards, 4 TDs, INT)

Jameis Winston (15/30, 279 yards, 4 TDs, INT) RB: Alvin Kamara (16 carries, 71 yards, TD)

Alvin Kamara (16 carries, 71 yards, TD) WR: Marquez Callaway (4 catches, 85 yards, 2 TDs)

Philadelphia Eagles beat Carolina Panthers 21-18

This was perhaps the strangest NFL game of the weekend, as both the Eagles and the Panthers seemed uninterested in winning this game. Eventually, Philadelphia were able to string a couple of big plays after a dreadful start for the offense, making a comeback in the fourth quarter.

Even with a win, this was another concerning performance for the Eagles, whose offense stalled during the first three quarters. Jalen Hurts' performances are increasingly showing that, while he's talented, he's not good enough to take on the role of franchise quarterback for an NFL team.

Philadelphia Eagles' top performers:

QB: Jalen Hurts (22/37, 198 yards, INT)

Jalen Hurts (22/37, 198 yards, INT) RB: Miles Sanders (11 carries, 45 yards)

Miles Sanders (11 carries, 45 yards) WR: DeVonta Smith (7 catches, 77 yards)

Tennessee Titans beat Jacksonville Jaguars 37-19

The Titans, whose passing offense has suffered over the last couple of weeks with Julio Jones out, had no problems beating a Jaguars team whose off-field distractions during the week made preparation for this game difficult.

With Jones out, everyone knew that Henry was going to be heavily-featured in this NFL game. Nevertheless, stopping him is a difficult task, and the Jaguars learnt that the hard way, as Henry was the star of the contest.

Tennessee Titans' top performers:

QB: Ryan Tannehill (14/22, 197 yards, TD)

Ryan Tannehill (14/22, 197 yards, TD) RB: Derrick Henry (29 carries, 130 yards, 3 TDs)

Derrick Henry (29 carries, 130 yards, 3 TDs) WR: Marcus Johnson (3 catches, 52 yards)

New England Patriots beat Houston Texans 25-22

The Patriots did everything they could to lose the game until the Texans tried even harder to lose. New England made a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes for a Bill Belichick-coached team, but managed to go out with a win, thanks to Mac Jones' first game-winning drive in the NFL.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports The Texans really thought they did something here and put up a 0 yard punt The Texans really thought they did something here and put up a 0 yard punt https://t.co/qQyoaSHq3P

There was not much to celebrate for both teams. Houston blew up a 22-9 lead in a rare game where they were competitive under Davis Mills. Meanwhile, New England had major problems facing a team they were supposed to beat easily.

New England Patriots' top performers:

QB: Mac Jones (23/30, 231 yards, TD, INT)

Mac Jones (23/30, 231 yards, TD, INT) RB: Damien Harris (14 carries, 58 yards, TD)

Damien Harris (14 carries, 58 yards, TD) WR/TE: Hunter Henry (6 catches, 75 yards, TD)

Chicago Bears beat Las Vegas Raiders 20-9

It was more about the Bears' defense pressuring Derek Carr all day than Justin Fields letting it rip. Nevertheless, Chicago left Las Vegas with an unexpected win, and are firmly in the wild card race, now holding the final NFL playoff spot.

The Raiders are at a crossroads this season. The distraction created by Jon Gruden's 2011 e-mails about the NFL lockout was an unnecessary thing for them to worry about ahead of this game. They are still in a good position to fight for a playoff spot, but their last two games have been disappointing.

Chicago Bears' top performers:

QB: Justin Fields (12/20, 111 yards, TD)

Justin Fields (12/20, 111 yards, TD) RB: Khalil Herbert (18 carries, 75 yards)

Khalil Herbert (18 carries, 75 yards) WR: Darnell Mooney (3 catches, 35 yards)

Los Angeles Chargers beat Cleveland Browns 47-40

The best game of the weekend and probably one of the best the NFL may see in the entire decade. Two great teams made some great decisions during the game in a thrilling contest. In the end, the Chargers won on the back of risky decisions by Brandon Staley, which paid off.

The Chargers have now won four of their first five NFL games this season, and they are clearly the best team in the AFC West. It remains to be seen if this team can compete for the Super Bowl, but they have shown that there's enough talent.

Los Angeles Chargers' top performers:

QB: Justin Herbert (26/43, 398 yards, 4 TDs)

Justin Herbert (26/43, 398 yards, 4 TDs) RB: Austin Ekeler (17 carries, 66 yards, 2 TDs)

Austin Ekeler (17 carries, 66 yards, 2 TDs) WR: Mike Williams (8 catches, 165 yards, 2 TDs)

Dallas Cowboys beat New York Giants 44-20

Dak Prescott certainly went through his emotions as he stepped onto the field to face the Giants a year after his gruesome ankle injury. When the game started, though, it was business as usual for the Cowboys, with another dominant performance for the offense.

The Giants' injury woes continued to pile up as both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley left the game early. Jones suffered a concussion, while Barkley suffered an ankle injury which will carry on into next week. Joe Judge's tenure in New York may be inching closer to an end, though.

Dallas Cowboys' top performers:

QB: Dak Prescott (22/32, 302 yards, 3 TDs, INT)

Dak Prescott (22/32, 302 yards, 3 TDs, INT) RB: Ezekiel Elliott (21 carries, 110 yards, TD)

Ezekiel Elliott (21 carries, 110 yards, TD) WR: CeeDee Lamb (4 catches, 84 yards, TD)

Arizona Cardinals beat San Francisco 49ers 17-10

Trey Lance's first game as a starter basically served to remind us not to have unwordly expectations from the 49ers' quarterback. There were flashes of production, but he was still far from ready, making some ill-advised decisions and missing a few opportunities.

The Cardinals remain the NFL's only undefeated team, with five straight wins to open their season. They don't look like the most dominant team, though, but as long as the wins keep coming, nobody in Arizona will be disappointed.

Arizona Cardinals' top performers:

QB: Kyler Murray (22/31, 239 yards, TD)

Kyler Murray (22/31, 239 yards, TD) RB: James Conner (10 carries, 29 yards, TD)

James Conner (10 carries, 29 yards, TD) WR: DeAndre Hopkins (6 catches, 87 yards, TD)

Buffalo Bills beat Kansas City Chiefs 38-20

It was a statement victory for the Bills, who dominated the game in all phases en route to a three-possession win over Kansas City. Absolutely nothing good happened to the Chiefs on Sunday night. The reigning AFC champions are now 2-3 on the season and with a lot of questions to address.

Patrick Mahomes is still playing at a very high level, but the defense has allowed at least 29 points in every NFL game this season, tied for the longest streak in NFL history. The Chiefs have committed ten turnovers in their last 13 quarters. The red alert is on in Kansas City.

Buffalo Bills' top performers:

QB: Josh Allen (15/26, 315 yards, 3 TDs)

Josh Allen (15/26, 315 yards, 3 TDs) RB: Devin Singletary (6 carries, 25 yards)

Devin Singletary (6 carries, 25 yards) WR/TE: Dawson Know (3 catches, 117 yards, TD)

