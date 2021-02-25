Who is the youngest quarterback in the NFL?

Justin Herbert came in and took the NFL by storm during his rookie season. Herbert's performance during the 2020-2021 NFL season landed him the NFL's offensive rookie of the year award. After losing Philip Rivers, the Chargers' fan base worried that he could not be replaced easily.

Herbert came in and took over the team. Even though Philip Rivers will be one of the best quarterbacks to play for the Chargers, Justin Herbert has helped ease the loss. Justin Herbert has the quarterback build and a rocket of an arm. He is surprisingly accurate and is mobile enough to make defenses think.

Tom Brady took home the award for being the oldest NFL quarterback at the age of 43. Justin Herbert (22), on the other hand, took home the award for the youngest quarterback in the NFL during the 2020-2021 NFL season. Let's take a look at how the youngest quarterback in the NFL won the offensive rookie of the year award.

Justin Herbert's 2020-2021 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers started their season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. Justin Herbert was not the starting quarterback for the Chargers in Week 1. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback did start in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Herbert brought the Chargers within three points from beating the defending Super Bowl champions. He completed 66.7% of his passes for 311 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. Justin Herbert followed up his Week 1 performance with an even better performance in Week 2.

Justin Herbert threw a touchdown in every start but one during his rookie season. He threw for over 300 yards in eight of his starts. Herbert seemed to play his best football against the best competition.

The Los Angeles Chargers should feel great about their future with Justin Herbert at quarterback. They ended the 2020-2021 NFL season on a four game winning streak. Justin Herbert led the Chargers to a (7-9) record which was better than projected.

Herbert, 22, has a lot of years left in his tank. The Chargers can look forward to many playoff runs in the near future. Lets take a look at the stats that led him to the NFL offensive rookie of the year award.

Justin Herbert's 2020-2021 NFL season stats:

-- Completions: 396

-- Attempts: 595

-- Completion percentage: 66.6%

-- Passing yards: 4,336 yards

-- Touchdowns: 31

-- Interceptions: 10