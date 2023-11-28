Whoopi Goldberg sounds off on people hating on Dolly Parton's Cowboys cheerleader costume at NFL Thanksgiving game

Whoopi Goldberg recently defended Country music legend Dolly Parton's popular halftime show. Parton performed during halftime at the Dallas Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving afternoon game. She was dressed in a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader's uniform on a stage adorned with the iconic star.

Her performance was a hit with most NFL fans and viewers. However, some viewers criticized the 77-year-old on social media for wearing an inappropriate outfit. The comedian and co-host of ABC's "The View" spoke about their comments on Monday's show:

“Some critics told her to act her age. Bite me.”

Goldberg's co-hosts agreed with her and defended Parton as well. Sara Haines also defended the singer, supporting the thought she doesn't need to 'act her age:'

“She looks her age. She does not have to act her age.”

Fellow co-host Sunny Hostin complemented Parton:

“As far as Dolly is concerned: if I looked like that in one of them Cowboy things, I might have everything out.”

Dolly Parton's halftime show and Cowboys was one of the most-watched games

Rapper Jack Harlow performed the halftime show during the Thanksgiving matchup against the Green Bay Packers. His performance was considered underwhelming by many fans and viewers.

Later in the afternoon, Dolly Parton performed some of her most popular hits from Queen at AT&T Stadium. The Dallas Cowboys dominated the Washington Commanders 45-10.

According to CBS Sports, the game attracted 41.438 million viewers and had 44.265 million viewers at one point. It was the most-watched broadcast of any network or genre since Super Bowl LVII in February. Regarding NFL viewership, the game was the third most-watched game in NFL history.

It also set a record with CBS' streaming service Paramount+ as the most-streamed NFL game ever.