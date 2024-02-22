Why $22,000,000 in Justin Fields' contract could be deciding factor in any trade negotiations

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will enter the fourth season of his NFL career in 2024. The question is, will he be with the Chicago Bears or will he play for a different team?

With Chicago holding the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and having the opportunity to draft a top quarterback prospect such as Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, etc., there have been rumors that Chicago will select a QB and potentially move Fields.

If Fields become a trade target, it would make sense for a QB-needy team to take a chance on him. Fields is only due $3.2 million in 2024 and $22 million next season if his fifth-year option gets picked up before May 2.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The team trading for him could essentially take on a two-year, $25 million deal with the option to franchise tag him in 2026.

Earlier this week, Fields opened up about potential trade rumors and said he would like to remain a Chicago Bear, via the St. Browns Brothers podcast:

"Yeah. Of course. Of course I want to stay. I can't see myself playing in another place, but I know how the league is. If it was up to me, I would stay in Chicago. I love the city. The city's lit. The fans there, they're great. But it's a business. I ain't got no control over it, so whatever happens happens."

Expand Tweet

Will Justin Fields be traded and who are potential suitors for him?

Justin Fields during Chicago Bears v Pittsburgh Steelers

As things currently stand, Las Vegas thinks Justin Fields will be traded this offseason.

According to DraftKings Sportskbook, the Pittsburgh Steleers are currently heavy favorites to land Justin Fields. They have the Steleers pegged as the team Fields will most likely be on next season with -125 odds. The team with the next highest odds is his current team, the Chicago Bears at +200.

Expand Tweet

Vegas also thinks that the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots have strong chances of landing Fields with +600 and +650 odds, respectively.

In his three seasons as a starter, Fields has a career record of 10-28. He's thrown for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns, 30 interceptions and has rushed for 2,220 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Do you think that the Chicago Bears should trade Fields or keep him?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Justin Fields, NFL.com, and H/T Sportskeeda.