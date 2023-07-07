Why did Barry Sanders file for divorce from wife Lauren? All about former Lions RB’s relationship

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders filed for divorce from his then-wife, Lauren Campbell, on February 2012 after 12 years of marriage.

The ten-time Pro Bowler filed the Oakland County Circuit Court, citing a failure in their marriage. The exact instances leading to the breakdown are unknown, given Sanders’ preference for maintaining privacy.

Sanders wants to keep details about his life so shrouded that he refrained from releasing a statement through his lawyers.

TMZ reported last May 2012 that the couple battled regarding significant divorce issues. According to the legal documents they’ve obtained, Sanders and Campbell debated about child custody, child support, and property, among others.

They have three children together: Nick, Nigel, and Noah. Back then, they were aged ten, eight, and four. Sanders requested joint custody, while Campbell maintained their children’s medical coverage after the divorce.

Legal documents also revealed that Barry Sanders and Lauren Campbell tried a mediator to work out their differences but to no avail.

While the details of their first meeting were unknown, they lived in Detroit during the 1990s. Sanders played for the Detroit Lions from 1989 to 1998, while Campbell was a weekend morning anchor at Detroit’s NBC affiliate, WDIV Local 4 News.

They tied the knot in November 2000 in a private affair with only 50 guests. Sanders didn’t invite his father to the ceremony after a falling out regarding his sudden retirement.

After her stint with Local 4, Lauren Campbell launched the boutique marketing and consulting firm The Elevate Project Inc. The company’s services include business consulting, client interface management, and community liaison.

Barry Sanders’ legendary NFL career

Barry Sanders entered the NFL as a highly-touted prospect after winning the 1988 Heisman Trophy. The third overall selection in the 1989 NFL Draft didn’t take long to prove his worth, finishing with 1,470 yards and 14 touchdowns in his rookie season.

He had at least 1,100 rushing yards in his ten NFL seasons. His best performance came in 1994 when he led the league with 1,883 yards and 117.7 yards per game. Those numbers earned him the NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors.

The former Oklahoma State standout earned a second Offensive Player of the Year award and his only NFL Most Valuable Player trophy in 1997. That year, he compiled a league-leading 2,053 yards and 11 touchdowns, making him the third member of the elite 2,000-yard club.

Barry Sanders retired after the 1998 NFL season even if he was just 1,071 yards away from Walter Payton’s all-time rushing record. He revealed in his 2005 autobiography that frustration with the team’s management and lack of success contributed to his decision to retire.

Sanders retired with 15,269 yards and 99 rushing touchdowns. He also earned ten All-Pro selections during his career. The Wichita native added 2,921 receiving yards and ten touchdowns in ten seasons.

