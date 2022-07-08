Why was Bears player David Moore arrested? Details about WR's arrest revealed

Chicago Bears wide receiver David Moore was arrested on Monday in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas. According to reports, police arrested the 27 year-old wide receiver on drug and weapons charges. KXII also reported that Moore posted a $5,000 bond, and Cooke County Jail released him on the same day.

He's the 3rd Bears player arrested in this offseason. WR Byron Pringle and LB Matthew Adams were also arrested.



All new addition to the roster by the new front office.



The Gainesville Police Department, as reported by TMZ Sports, indicated that officers found Moore asleep in a car at the local Taco Bell on the night of July 3rd. Police also reported that they allegedly found THC edibles and three pistols in his car.

David Moore’s NFL career

The Seattle Seahawks drafted David Moore in the 2017 NFL Draft with the 226th overall pick in the 7th round. He played for the Seahawks for three seasons before moving onto the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers in 2021.

Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, David Moore signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears. He adds to their wide receiving corps of Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle.

Moore played college football at East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, in Division II. During his NFL career, he has recorded 78 receptions for 1,163 total yards and 13 touchdown catches across 50 games.

The Chicago Bears have dealt with their share of troubles this offseason. Byron Pringle was arrested for reckless driving and linebacker Matt Adams was arrested on a misdemeanor gun charge. The Bears are starting the season with a new head coach in Matt Eberflus. He joined from the Indianapolis Colts, where he was the offensive coordinator.

The Bears’ wide receiver depth chart has Moore slated as a third stringer, behind Pringle and Tajae Sharpe. The Bears offense features second-year quarterback Justin Fields, star back David Montgomery, tight end Cole Kmet, and rising talent Darnell Mooney. Mooney is their number one receiver.

The Bears went 6-11 last season and finished 3rd in the NFC North. Incumbent head coach Matt Nagy was subsequently fired, and the team brought in Eberflus with the hopes of maximizing Fields’ draft capital and projected talent. NFL futures odds have the Bears at +15,000 to win the Super Bowl.

Chicago have a real fight on their hands this season in the NFC North. The North has been dominated by the Green Bay Packers in recent years, who have won the division for three consecutive seasons. They are expected to win it again in 2022. The Minnesota Vikings are expected to finish second in the division and then it's seen as a toss-up between the Detroit Lions and the Bears for third and last.

We shall see if Chicago can overturn the odds and make the playoffs when the season kicks off later this year.

