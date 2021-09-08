Why was Bradley Chubb arrested? Broncos LB detained after skipping court date

The Denver Broncos are set to start their season on Sunday and the last thing they need is a distraction with their star players.

Turns out, that's exactly what they got this week.

Star linebacker Bradley Chubb was detained because of an arrest warrant issued on August 6 after he failed to appear in court on traffic offenses. He was cited on May 6 for having expired license plates and for misdemeanor driving under restraint.

Can confirm court records show Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb was detained in Arapahoe County for failure to appear stemming May 6 charges of driving under restraint and license plates expired for 60-plus days. First by @mikeklis. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) September 7, 2021

The Broncos released the following statement:

"We are aware of the matter, which was related to an unresolved traffic citation that has now been addressed."

The Denver County sheriff also released a statement about the situation to a local newspaper:

"Mr. Chubb was contacted late this morning for a minor traffic infraction by deputies from our office. After contacting Mr. Chubb it was discovered he had a warrant out of Arapahoe County for FTA (Failure to Appear) on traffic offenses."

How important is Bradley Chubb to the Broncos defense?

A former top-5 pick in the draft, Chubb is an essential piece for the Broncos defense to attain their objective of taking the team to the playoffs in 2021.

Denver Broncos Training Camp

Chubb is a fantastic pass rusher with an awesome first step whose explosiveness off the line makes it hard for an offensive lineman to block or stop him. This will be the year where he and Von Miller are finally healthy and paired again, after Chubb missed most of 2019 with a torn ACL and Miller had a freak injury before the 2020 season.

Chubb has amassed 20.5 sacks, 46 quarterback hits and 4 forced fumbles over 36 games in his career. He was also named for his first Pro Bowl following the 2020 season.

Can the Broncos return to the playoffs this season?

If both Miller and Chubb manage to stay healthy, then the Broncos will have a great shot at reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

With a loaded defense and the return of important offensive players such as Courtland Sutton, Denver will be one of the main candidates for a wild card spot in the AFC.

The AFC West crown is borderline unreachable with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs there, but if the Broncos get lucky in a few games, they have enough talent to secure a postseason berth.

