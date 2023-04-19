Two years ago, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes into the world. Just as the rest of the family, Sterling has grown up with fans, right from the day they announced the pregnancy. In a recent QnA session on Instagram, Brittany shared the hilarious story behind Sterling's name.

Both their children, Sterling and Bronze, and their dogs, Steel and Silver, are named after elements. A user asked Brittany about the same, wondering why there was a connection. Brittany was glad she was asked, excited to share details.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG account (@brittanylynne)

"I got Steel in college and named him that. We then got our second dog and was gonna name her Sterling because it went with Steel perfect."

She added:

"Then I said no, I want that to be my daughter's name, so then we came up with Silver to go with Steel. Then daughter came & we were already set on Sterling. Then having a boy and him being Patrick Mahomes III, Bronze was just meant to be and went perfect".

Bronze was born on November 28, 2022.

Brittany Mahomes also reveals heartfelt tattoo for both children

Along with baby names, Brittany also revealed a new tattoo for her children. It's a simple tattoo for their names, complete with their birthdates to go along with it.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' IG (@brittanylynne)

"I have 4 tattoos," Brittany wrote.

In another story, Brittany also spoke about her labor scare while Bronze was being born:

"Bronze. ... Got induced at 39 wks 3 days. ... Water partially broke that morning anyways. ... By 12pm Dr. fully broke the rest of my water was already dilated to a 4 & started pitocin. ... Got the epidural at 1:30ish. ... Started pushing at 5pm. ... Pushed for 7 min, and he was here. ... His cord was wrapped around his neck 2 times, and thankfully didn't effect anything, and he was fine."

Sterling, as per the fitness trainer, was induced in 39 weeks, four days, the doctor breaking her water at 9:00 AM. Getting her epidural at 3:00 PM, Sterling was born post 20 minutes of labor.

Brittany also spoke about her anxiety issues, and how it has only gotten worse over the years. However, she has been taking therapy to feel better. They also discussed privacy issues and how people approach them during family time.

