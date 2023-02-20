Why did Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon cut TD run short during Super Bowl? RB reveals inside details of Andy Reid's coaching scheme

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon had a great season with the team and played a crucial role in their Super Bowl triumph. During Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, McKinnon didn't score an easy touchdown in order to boost his team's chances of winning the game.

Not many players would do that as scoring a touchdown in the Super Bowl is an astronomical achievement. But the Chiefs running back kept the team's success ahead of his personal glory.

When asked about how he made the smart play by not scoring a touchdown against the Eagles, McKinnon credited it to head coach Andy Reid. Here's what the Chiefs RB told Harold R. Kuntz:

"It wasn't even a hesitation in my mind to score once I knew what situation we were in, It's just been a blessing, man. All the reactions from the fans, the people. I couldn't ask for anything better."

McKinnon continued:

"We practice that every week. I didn't really think too much of it because that's how we were coached, that's how coach Reid coaches us. When that play came up, obviously, I didn't understand the magnitude of it until after it happened to see everyone else's reaction, it's all been a blessing."

Every Kansas City Chiefs player has credited the team's success to head coach Andy Reid, and it goes on to show how much they respect him. With the second Super Bowl win of his career, coach Reid has cemented his place as one of the best head coaches in the history of the game.

Moreover, he is expected to rack up his resume with more Super Bowl wins as Patrick Mahomes is just entering his prime, and that is a scary sight for the rest of the league.

NFL Free Agency 2023: Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon set to become a free agent

After a successful season with the Chiefs, running back Jerick McKinnon is set to become a free agent, and the franchise is expected to bring him back next season.

McKinnon formed a solid duo with rookie running back Isiah Pacheco, and the Chiefs wouldn't want to spoil that brewing chemistry. McKinnon signed with the Chiefs in 2021 and has been worth every single penny since then.

This past season, Jerick McKinnon had 72 carries for 291 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in 17 games. He also had 56 receptions for 512 yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

With Clyde Edwards-Helaire not living to his potential, the emergence of McKinnon and Pacheco was vital for the Chiefs. Hopefully, they'll be able to keep the duo together.

