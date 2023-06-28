"Why don't you come see me?" - Julian Edelman issues menacing challenge against Dolphins fan’s viral NSFW rant

Despite calling it quits on his NFL career back in 2021, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman found himself on the receiving end of the wrath of an angry Miami Dolphins fan.

In a viral NSFW rant directed at Edelman, the fan was asked who in the NFL had the most punchable face in the league. The fan took little to no time to respond with the former Patriots WR's name.

The expletive-laden clip quickly gained traction, capturing the attention of NFL fans across the country. Unsurprisingly, the video made its way to Edelman, who wasted no time in responding in a manner befitting his fiery personality.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Appearing on the Games with Names podcast, the former Super Bowl MVP was asked about his thoughts on the clip and what the fan had to say. Edelman, unfazed by the criticism, replied:

"Why don't you come see me?"

Rather than dismissing the rant as just another internet troll, Edelman decided to confront his bully fan directly. During the interaction, the former Patriots star even disclosed his location to underline the seriousness of his challenge.

For his part, Julian Edelman has never shied away from controversy. Throughout his illustrious career, he has often been described as a player who thrives on adversity and uses it as fuel to perform at his best. This latest episode only adds to his reputation as an athlete who takes no prisoners, both on and off the field.

Julian Edelman comes to Rob Gronkowski's defense over former Patriots teammate's remarks

Julian Edelman has responded to claims made by former New England Patriots teammate Jake Bequette regarding Rob Gronkowski's alleged wild nights of partying and subsequent pass-outs on training tables at the team's facilities.

During an interview on Prime Time with Alex Stein, the former defensive end shared anecdotes about Gronkowski's late-night escapades. According to Bequette, the trainers would find Gronkowski fast asleep after partying and would administer IVs without waking him up.

In response to these claims, Edelman took to Twitter to dismiss the story as "BS"

Julian Edelman @Edelman11 Fox News @FoxNews Rob Gronkowski's ex-teammate says tight end would party all night then 'pass out on the training tables' trib.al/Ddmc22A Rob Gronkowski's ex-teammate says tight end would party all night then 'pass out on the training tables' trib.al/Ddmc22A Story is BS. Everyone wants to paint Gronk as a party animal. When in reality he was one of the most dedicated teammates I had. twitter.com/FoxNews/status… Story is BS. Everyone wants to paint Gronk as a party animal. When in reality he was one of the most dedicated teammates I had. twitter.com/FoxNews/status…

Edelman and Gronk have shared a close bond over the years they played together at Gillette Stadium. Winning three Super Bowls alongside each other, it's easy to understand why the former wideout would be miffed by the comments made about his teammate with whom he achieved so much success.

Poll : 0 votes