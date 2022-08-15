"Why are we having these conversations?” - Jay Cutler won't respond to ex-wife Kristin Cavallari's comments about their divorce 

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and reality television personality and business owner Kristin Cavallari announced their divorce in 2020. Yet, in 2022, it was still a topic of conversation for Cavallari in a recent interview on the 'Call Me Daddy' podcast.

Cavallari spoke about the end of their marriage and the fact that she was no longer happy. She even called their relationship toxic and stated that her main focus was on their children.

Steven Benke @stevebenke Jay Cutler Addresses His Divorce from Kristin Cavallari, Asserts He Never Cheated - Entertainment Tonight dlvr.it/SWTfXk Jay Cutler Addresses His Divorce from Kristin Cavallari, Asserts He Never Cheated - Entertainment Tonight dlvr.it/SWTfXk https://t.co/kqWvTvlvZZ

This led Cutler to also speak out about his divorce in a recent appearance on the 'Sofia with an F' podcast. It's something that Cutler doesn't want to continue addressing two-and-a-half years later.

The former NFL star refused to say anything bad or misleading about his ex-wife and stated that he would rather keep his silence.

"Yeah. I mean, that's kind of been my whole thing through this whole thing. Like we, I mean, I've got three kids, so, like, at some point, they're going to, they're going to read stuff, they're going to ask questions.

"I've kind of steered clear of all of that. If she wants to say stuff, she can say stuff. I'm not going to go down that road. I mean, she's still the mother of the kids. Anyway, me and we had three kids together. We were together for I don't know how many years."

The host then asked Cutler about other issues arising out of the divorce, like finances. Still, the interviewee decided not to delve into this issue.

"But I also understand, like, it's two and a half years. Like, why are we, why are we having these conversations?"

How long were Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari married?

Jay Cutler played in the NFL from 2006-17 for the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and Miami Dolphins. The now-retired quarterback met Cavallari, who was most well-known for being on MTV's 'Laguna Beach' and 'The Hills' reality shows in 2010.

Good Morning America @GMA Although former "Very Cavallari" star Kristin Cavallari and former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler announced their split earlier this year, the estranged couple tried their best to avoid divorce. gma.abc/33Up5U5 Although former "Very Cavallari" star Kristin Cavallari and former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler announced their split earlier this year, the estranged couple tried their best to avoid divorce. gma.abc/33Up5U5

The two got engaged in the spring of 2011 but had called off their engagement that summer. In the fall, they announced that they were back together and the wedding was back on. They married in June 2013 and have three children: two sons and a daughter.

Before announcing their divorce in April 2020, Jay Cutler was frequently seen on E!'s 'Very Cavallari' reality show. On the show, he quickly became a fan favorite for his dry sense of humor and commentary on what was going on with Cavallari's business ventures and social life.

