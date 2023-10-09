Why was Dak Prescott benched? Exploring Cowboys QB's forgettable night vs 49ers in Week 5

In a challenging Sunday night showdown during Week 5 of the regular season, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys endured a tough 42-10 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

Prescott started the game as the Cowboys' quarterback but was eventually benched in the fourth quarter. His performance left much to be desired, as he completed just 14 out of 24 pass attempts, accumulating 153 yards, one touchdown, and an alarming three interceptions.

To make matters worse, Prescott faced constant pressure from the 49ers' defensive line, which resulted in three sacks.

Adding to his woes, Prescott sustained a finger injury on his throwing hand during the first half. Although he soldiered on after having it taped up, his struggles persisted, ultimately leading to his benching in favor of backup QB Cooper Rush.

From the start, the 49ers dominated the game, maintaining a significant 18-point lead by the end of the third quarter. Rush stepped in for Prescott, completing two pass attempts for eight yards.

With the loss, the Cowboys have now dropped two of their five games this season. They currently sit in second place in the NFC East, trailing the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, who continued their winning streak this week.

Dak Prescott's interception rate in limelight after Cowboys QB's bold promise

Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

During one of his offseason media appearances, Dak Prescott made a bold statement, vowing not to throw more than 10 interceptions in the upcoming NFL season. It was a confident assertion, setting a high standard for his own performance.

Soon the Cowboys felt compelled to address Prescott's statement, asserting that he was "misquoted" and actually meant "tipped interceptions." The clarification came amidst growing doubts about Prescott's ability to meet this ambitious target.

In the initial four weeks, Prescott seemed on track, with only one interception to his name. However, the game against the 49ers proved to be a turning point, as he threw three interceptions in a single game, bringing his total to four for the season.

This has led to widespread speculation in the NFL world about whether he might surpass the 10-interception mark.

In 2021, Dak Prescott recorded 10 interceptions in 16 games. The following season, he guided the Cowboys to the playoffs, concluding the campaign with 15 interceptions in just 12 games, a career-high. Throughout this time, he faced consistent scrutiny regarding whether he was the right choice for the Cowboys' Super Bowl aspirations.

In the current season, Prescott confronts a similar issue. The Cowboys' decision to bench him in the fourth quarter of the 49ers game suggests that they are open to giving his backups a chance if his performance falters.

The spotlight is firmly on Prescott's interception rate, with fans and analysts alike scrutinizing whether he can keep his interceptions in check as the season progresses. This promise made in the offseason has become a defining narrative in Prescott's 2023 campaign.