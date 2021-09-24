Why does Ezekiel Elliott dislike the Philadelphia Eagles so much?

At this point, Ezekiel Elliot has been around the block. He's played from one side of the country to the other and featured for dozens of teams. All things considered, his preferences and loyalties are nearly set in stone, which means there are some teams he cannot stand altogether.

Earlier this month, the Cowboys running back discussed his least favorite team via The Spun.

“It means a lot. I mean definitely probably our biggest rival, especially since I’ve been here,” Elliott said. “Probably the team I don’t like the most. But Philly week is always fun. I know AT&T is going to be electric Monday night.”

Why Ezekiel Elliot can't stand the Philadelphia Eagles

The biggest reason Ezekiel Elliot doesn't like the Eagles is likely the same reason the rest of the Cowboys' veterans don't like them.

When the Dak Prescott era was in its infancy, the Cowboys were 13-3 and the crown jewel of the NFL. The future looked bright for them with Elliot and Prescott proving to be two of the biggest draft hits of the year.

At the same time, the Eagles finished fourth in the division with a 7-9 record. The Cowboys' place was at the top and the Eagles were at the bottom of the pile. However, in 2017, the Cowboys could only stand by and watch as they slipped to 9-7 and the Eagles went on to dominate the NFL with Carson Wentz, subsequently winning the Super Bowl with Nick Foles.

Essentially, the Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliot don't like "little brother" having more success than them when they are supposed to be "America's Team." It also doesn't help that the Cowboys have seen fierce competition from the Eagles over the last two years. Since 2019, the teams have split the series down the middle, with the Cowboys winning two games and the Eagles winning two.

Ezekiel Elliot also has his own reasons to dislike the Eagles - Philadelphia is hurting his bottom line.

According to Statmuse, Elliot has played eight games against the Eagles in his career. Over the course of those games, he has earned 789 rushing yards. At first glance, 100 yards per game is a solid showing. Take a closer look at his touchdown totals, though, and it gets a little clearer.

In eight games, Elliot racked up two touchdowns on the ground and one through the air. In the redzone, Elliot has massive trouble scoring touchdowns against the Eagles. Essentially, the Eagles give Elliot a bad look.

While many running backs would be fine with averaging 100 yards per game and only one touchdown every four games, a franchise back like Elliot needs more to live up to his massive deal.

Any team that stifles Elliot's production attacks his bottom line and finds themselves instantly in his crosshairs. In the end, team culture and professional hangups are the reasons for Elliot's distaste for Philadelphia.

If the Cowboys win on Monday Night Football, Elliot will be among the many savoring the moment.

