"Why are government officials allowed to buy stocks?" - Lions OL Tyrell Crosby upset with betting rules 

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby has a bone to pick when it comes to some rules. And it's not just rules in regards to the National Football League. Crosby recently took to his Twitter account to voice his complaint about the buying of stock by government officials.

While he stated that while he supports the rule, NFL players aren't allowed to bet on football games. He questioned why government officials are allowed to purchase stocks or have stock options.

"If as an NFL player we aren’t allowed to bet on games(which I fully agree with), why are government officials allowed to buy stocks/stock options?"

This has been a topic of conversation and an issue that has been under a tremendous amount of scrutiny for years. While it is frowned upon, there are officials who are employed by the United States government who own stocks, which could be seen as a conflict of interest. Just as betting against your own sport would be for professional athletes.

The Ethics in Government Act of 1978 stated that all government officials had to release their stocks and stocks options for public knowledge. While the act mandates that they be made public, it doesn't prohibit officials from buying any stocks.

What happened to Tyrell Crosby? Injury update on Lions offensive tackle

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby was waived by the team after training camp this past summer. The fourth-year player didn't appear in the first two Lions preseason games due to a hamstring injury. He made an appearance in the third and final preseason game before being released. After clearing waivers, he was then placed on the Lions Injured Reserve list where he remained for the entire season.

Tyrell Crosby @Tyrellcrosby Nothing gonna stop me from smiling! Finally on the road to recovery Nothing gonna stop me from smiling! Finally on the road to recovery https://t.co/w0ByZOsZZ3

The soon-to-be free agent offensive tackle underwent back surgery in mid-December, stating that he was misdiagnosed in the preseason and that he was now going to begin his recovery.

He was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In his first three seasons, he started 18 games and played 38 games in a total. However, with the recent additions of Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker both reliable linemen, Crosby may not be back with the Lions in 2022.

But with the need for solid pass protection in the league, Crosby should have plenty of opportunities once he recovers from his back surgery.

