Why was Jeff Gladney released by Minnesota Vikings? Star CB dealing with off the field issues

The Minnesota Vikings decided to part ways with cornerback Jeff Gladney. The Vikings have been dealing with a lot over the last week as their two top quarterbacks have been sidelined due to the coronavirus.

Vikings now have released 2020 1st-round pick, CB Jeff Gladney, after he was indicted today by a grand jury in Dallas on a charge of allegedly assaulting a woman in Dallas in April. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2021

Minnesota selected Jeff Gladney with the 31st pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Gladney played his college career at TCU before being drafted. The second-year corner registered 81 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and three pass breakups.

Domestic violence charge forces Vikings to release Jeff Gladney

The Minnesota Vikings released this statement after Jeff Gladney was indicted on a felony domestic violence charge.

"Following our review of today's indictment against Jeff Gladney, we have decided to release Jeff immediately. As we have previously said, we take these matters very seriously and condemn all forms of domestic violence. Due to the ongoing legal nature of this matter, we are unable to provide further comments."

The former TCU defensive back has been accused of choking, punching and shoving a woman during an altercation in April this year. Gladney had gotten into an argument with the woman, which was rumored to last about two hours.

The former Minnesota cornerback's girlfriend told authorities that Gladney tried to bribe her and intimidate her into staying quiet. Gladney doesn't have a court date yet, but could face up to ten years in prison if he's convicted.

Jeff Gladney will now enter the free-agent market. With the pending case against him and the suspension hanging over his head, it's unlikely he will get signed. If Gladney is found not guilty, there's still a shot at the cornerback being signed by an NFL team.

What is the NFL's policy on domestic violence?

The National Football League has made massive adjustments to its conduct policy. When a player violates the personal conduct policy of the NFL, the league goes through a process.

The NFL does their investigation, and if law enforcement is involved, they'll do their investigation. There's a chance of the player involved being placed on the Commissioner Exempt List during the process. The player will remain on the exempt list until the investigation is over.

Once everything is settled, the NFL will make a disciplinary decision, which the player involved can appeal. If the player appeals, he will meet with the NFL expert panel. After the hearing, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will make the final call on whether the player receives a suspension.

