Why was Kareem Hunt's request to be traded declined? Browns could use run-heavy offense in Deshaun Watson's absence

After being denied a contract extension with the Cleveland Browns, Kareem Hunt publicly requested a trade. He's the second Brown to do so in the last few months after Baker Mayfield requested a trade. Initially, the Browns declined Mayfield's request, too.

However, there was not much reason to decline Mayfield's request since he wouldn't play much, if at all, when Deshaun Watson arrived. On the other hand, Hunt is the RB2 who will likely get quite a few touches every game.

Hunt wants to go somewhere and be extended, but the Browns seem intent on holding on to him despite his apparent desire to leave. Why is that?

Joe B @JoeB_inCLE Kareem Hunt is 27, he wants to get paid. It has nothing to do with not wanting to play in Cleveland for the Browns.

Deshaun Watson is going to be out for six games at the very least. The NFL is appealing the suspension, which means the punishment could be a lot more than that.

Either way, in his absence, it seems like Jacoby Brissett is the most likely option to take over for him.

There are plenty of other options, including free agents and trades for someone like Jimmy Garoppolo, but Brissett is in line to start right now. He's a good backup, but he's not Watson, so Cleveland might lean heavily into the running game in their quarterback's absence. That's why they need Kareem Hunt.

D'Ernest Johnson is a solid backup, too, but having three strong running backs is almost necessary to help survive the loss of a starting quarterback.

Without a Browns trade, where will Kareem Hunt end up next?

Since Cleveland has denied both his contract extension and trade request, it seems likely that Hunt will not be with the Cleveland Browns next season.

If not, where might he end up?

Several teams employ RB1s who are not as talented as Hunt. The Chicago Bears would upgrade by signing Hunt. Division rivals Baltimore Ravens would, too. The San Francisco 49ers love to run the ball, so adding a player like Hunt makes them much more dangerous.

Those teams could benefit from signing Hunt, but other teams are much more desperately in need of his services.

The Arizona Cardinals also like to run the ball, and while James Conner is a fine back, he's no Kareem Hunt. Cam Akers for the Los Angeles Rams made a miraculous recovery from injury, but they would upgrade, too.

The Buffalo Bills are Super Bowl contenders without a top-tier running back. The same can be said for the Kansas City Chiefs, the running back's former team.

