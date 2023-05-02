Why did Packers agree new deal with Jordan Love? Breaking down Aaron Rodgers’ replacement’s new contract

Aaron Rodgers is out and Jordan Love is in for the Packers' 2023 season. Three years after the young quarterback's initial drafting, he has taken over for No. 12. The quarterback has gargantuan shoes to fill, but the team appears to have confidence in him, already extending him into 2024.

According to Adam Schefter, the quarterback was extended to kick off May 2023. Why was he extended and how big of an investment did the team make? Per Spotrac, the extension is worth up to $22.5 million, with $13.5 million guaranteed. However, on his previous deal, he was set to make $23 million guaranteed.

Will the Packers finish over .500 in the first year of the post-Rodgers era?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Instead of a fifth-year option, which would have guaranteed almost $25 million, the team instead drew up an extension, effectively cutting the quarterback's pay but also giving him the opportunity to earn it with success. As it stands, however, it appears he will still be making dirt by NFL standards in 2023.

Spotrac @spotrac



2023: $2.29M

2024: $20.272M option



All $23M would have become fully guaranteed with an option exercise today.



Instead a compromise of about $10M less guaranteed, at nearly the same cash to be earned. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers and Jordan Love have agreed on a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed, per source. Packers and Jordan Love have agreed on a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/OfW45KOu9m Jordan Love was previously scheduled to earn $23.01M.2023: $2.29M2024: $20.272M optionAll $23M would have become fully guaranteed with an option exercise today.Instead a compromise of about $10M less guaranteed, at nearly the same cash to be earned. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… Jordan Love was previously scheduled to earn $23.01M.2023: $2.29M2024: $20.272M optionAll $23M would have become fully guaranteed with an option exercise today.Instead a compromise of about $10M less guaranteed, at nearly the same cash to be earned. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Jordan Love's long-term future remains unclear despite extension

Jordan Love at Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

This year, he is set to make $2.29 million. Next year, his salary will swell. Of course, 2024 is also the last year of his deal. Without another round of negotiations, he'll be on the streets in 2025.

Meaning, it's put up or shut up time for the quarterback and his goal will be to get back to the bargaining table as soon as possible. In other words, his agent likely won't get too comfortable over the next season.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero The #Packers have agreed to terms with QB Jordan Love on a new contract though 2024, per sources. The #Packers have agreed to terms with QB Jordan Love on a new contract though 2024, per sources. https://t.co/gde0DZKHXn

With a quality season, fans will expect Love to get locked down long-term. That said, if 2023 doesn't go according to plan, signing the quarterback through the 2024 season for $10 million less but still locking him down takes care of who the bridge quarterback will be next season.

Of course, it also gives him one last shot at clicking. Packers fans will hope it doesn't come to that. Will Jordan Love secure his long-term future in 2023?

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes