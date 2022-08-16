"Why he randomly up in her house tho" - Nebraska star DeColdest Crawford's viral commercial is leaving football fans in splits

University of Nebraska wide receiver Decoldest Crawford is the latest college football player to ink a NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deal. The freshman wide receiver who hasn't even taken the field for the Huskers yet is already making a name for himself.

While some college athletes are getting paid millions to drive expensive cars or eat at restaurants, his deal is with an air conditioning company in Nebraska.

SOS Heating and Cooling signed the wide receiver on to be their company's spokesperson while playing off his unique moniker. His first commercial with the company made its debut this week and quickly became the talk of social media.

The commercial features a woman talking to her baby about the air conditioning in her home. The camera pans to Decoldest Crawford sitting across the room with a football in hand.

He then raves about the air conditioning company and tells viewers why they should choose SOS Heating and Cooling the next time they need service in their home.

While some fans raved about how signing an athlete name Decoldest to a deal was a great idea for the company, others appreciated the idea but felt that the commercial fell short. Some where also asking questions about why the Nebraska wide receiver was in a random women's home.

Who is Decoldest Crawford? Will he play this season?

Decoldest Crawford is a freshman wide receiver for the University of Nebraska Huskers. The 19-year-old had originally voiced his commitment to LSU but decided to commit to Nebraskaa instead. The Louisiana native was ranked as one of the top high school football players in the Class of 2022 and in the Top 80 of high school wide receivers.

Nebraska's expectations for the offense this season were high, in hopes of rebounding after consecutive disappointing seasons in the Big Ten. But this week, Nebraska Huskers head coach Scott Frost announced that his freshman wide receiver won't be taking the field anytime soon.

He announced that Decoldest Crawford will be out for an extended period of time due to suffering a knee injury during team scrimmage. It's not the news that the freshman wide receiver or his team were expecting as anticipation for the 2022 college football season grows closer.

Nebraska is confident that the rest of their wide receiver room will get the job done while waiting for him to return from the knee injury.

