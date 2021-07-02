Why Reggie Bush deserves to get his Heisman Trophy back under NCAA's new NIL rules

Former USC and NFL running back Reggie Bush wants his Heisman Trophy back.

The two-time national champion lost the award after he was banned by the NCAA in 2010 for receiving illegal benefits from a sports marketing agency while he was a student.

Why the NCAA should return the Heisman to Reggie Bush

This week, the NCAA finally agreed to allow student-athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness. Due to mounting lawsuits and previous successful legal challenges, the NCAA changed its longtime rule.

Well well well….look what we have here 😏 — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) July 1, 2021

Whether the NCAA really wanted to permit the NIL rule or not, they should now retrospectively overturn previous bans and sanctions, starting with the return of the Heisman Trophy to Reggie Bush.

Bush issued a statement on Thursday saying he had reached out to the Heisman trust.

In an interview with The Athletic in 2020, Bush said he struggled to survive on the $1000 a month he received in scholarship money. He said:

"So, after you paid rent, that was $260 left over to last you for the month to try and cover what you ate and your utilities bill, phone bill,” Bush told the Athletic. “It’s almost impossible to do especially living in Los Angeles, so an extra $25,000 would’ve significantly changed my life in college. I don’t mean just changed it a little bit. It would’ve made things a lot less stressful because it’s stressful when you’re trying to figure out, how am I gonna eat? What am I gonna eat when the cafeteria has closed?”

Hey NCAA: since you have now admitted that college athletes are professional, how about righting past wrongs and reinstating the records of Reggie Bush, the Fab Five, and countless others you mistreated over the phony concept of amateurism? It was unfair then, and clearly so now. — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) July 1, 2021

It's time for the NCAA to do the right thing

Now that the NCAA has finally abolished the ridiculous and unfair rule for college athletes, it should correct its past mistakes. Giving Reggie Bush his Heisman Trophy back would be a start but there are many other student-athletes that have had their records removed from the history books due to NIL breaches.

For example, "The Fab Five" Michigan basketball team featuring Chris Weber and Jalen Rose had all their wins removed from the official record books because the players received money during their time at the university.

Let's hope that Reggie Bush gets to hold his Heisman Trophy once again and that other student-athletes are also compensated and have their records reinstated in the history books.

Reggie Bush College Football Stats

Games - 39

Rushing yards - 3,169 yards

Rushing TDs - 25

Receiving yards - 1,325

Receiving TDs - 13

Edited by jay.loke710