Why are Terrell Owens and Stephen A. Smith beefing? ESPN host’s threats against former NFL star explained

Over the weekend, former NFL star wide receiver Terrell Owens and sports personality Stephen A. Smith got into a heated exchange on Twitter/X.

It all started when an NBA page Tweeted about Smith and former "First Take" co-host Max Kellerman. A fan then stated that Smith didn't like working with Kellerman because Owens once claimed Kellerman was 'blacker' than Smith.

Smith then gave his reason, saying they needed a change on the show, while still showing respect for Kellerman.

Meanwhile, Terrell Owens quote-tweeted the fan's post and said "FACTS."

That's when the heated exchange between the two started. Smith responded to Owens' post, threatening to expose him on ESPN:

"Now…. as for this dude, that’s an entirely different story. You know how I feel about your sorry a*s @terrellowens and you know why! You should thank your Heavenly Father I haven’t zeroed in on you with the trifling sh*t you tried to pull. Tell folks to ask ESPN what your desperate a*s tried to pull. Keep on talking. Eventually, you’ll expose yourself!#REALFACTS"

Stephen A. Smith wasn't finished:

"Or…….maybe I’ll just dedicate the entire Stephen A. Smith Show/Podcast on YouTube this Monday to all the things you tried to do behind the scenes — to BROTHERS — over the years while claiming someone is more of a Brother than others. Let me thing about that over the next 24 hours!!!!#SickOfTHIS.#Enough"

Terrell Owens responds to Stephen A. Smith

Terrell Owens during Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Owens responded to Stephen A. Smith's threats. He said that he has nothing to hide and isn't worried about Smith 'exposing' him while still backing Max Kellerman.

Here is one of the responses Owens sent:

"Now Stephen A… Ask me if I’m scared?! I thank God every day or I at least try to but do what you do best. I’m not worried. You don’t have to make some bold attempt to “expose me” because I have NOTHING to hide.

"You’re mad because of the advice of my attorney after we filed against ESPN because on air without my consent you shared our text conversation. I’m not sure that constitutes as desperate but enlighten us all.

"So my boy, hone in on me. I’m good. I’m blessed and God got me! You’re still salty about that interview I did with you and Max a few years back and I said what I said and today I’m still #TeamMax. Got that man fired! That’s messed up.

"You saw me in Colorado you should’ve told me about my sorry a*s then."

The two continued to exchange Tweets back and forth, with Smith stopping after Kyrie Irving requested the two settle their issues off social media.

It will be interesting to see Monday's episode of "First Take" following the dispute between Smith and the Hall-of-Famer.