“Call each other like grown mature men”: Kyrie Irving emerges as peacemaker in old adversary Stephen A. Smith’s wild online beef with Terrell Owens

In the midst of the dispute between Stephen A. Smith and Terrell Owens, Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving surprisingly took on the role of a mediator, advising the two parties to resolve their disagreement privately.

Smith targeted Owens, a Hall of Famer in the NFL, for endorsing a tweet that ridiculed the experienced television commentator. Smith found himself in the spotlight once more due to his outspoken remarks about his former debate partner Max Kellerman while discussing Kellerman's departure from "First Take."

Smith and Owens have engaged in a recent exchange on social media, with the NFL Hall of Famer endorsing a tweet that mocked the seasoned television commentator, all stemming from Smith's earlier comments about Max Kellerman.

Replying to a post on X by Owens, Irving advised the two to clear the air in private.

“Can y’all Call each other like Grown Mature Men and Clear the air without all of the extra social media back and forth?” Irving said.

The initial conflict between the two originated in a 2019 episode of "First Take." During that episode, Terell Owens said that Kellerman's views were more in line with Colin Kaepernick's, stating that Kellerman was "blacker" than Stephen A. Smith in terms of their perspectives.

This dispute was brought back to the forefront when Owens shared a post suggesting that Smith desired Kellerman's removal from "First Take" due to Owens having embarrassed him during their on-air exchange.

Smith has cautioned Owens that he would reveal something about him, but Owens is unfazed by the warning.

Stephen A. Smith takes Kyrie’s advice

Hopefully, the tension between the two will ease as Smith has acknowledged that Irving's advice was correct.

Responding to Irving on X, Smith said he would “stand down” and man up.

“Respectfully bro, you don’t know the whole story. I have nothing to say to his sorry pathetic ass — but that doesn’t mean you’re wrong! You are right bro! I’m man enough to admit that. I will stand down.#Respect,” Stephen A. Smith wrote.

However, Owens said he’ll be waiting to hear what Smith has to say about him.

“I can’t wait to hear what he’s going to expose me about. We’ll be waiting. Anything to get the people to tune into and increase the ratings on his show but I’m here for it. Hey Stevie, when it’s all said and done and you open up your mouth with the annoying overuse of vocabulary to try to expose me…I’m still #TeamMax,” he said.

