Stephen A. Smith lambasts Terrell Owens for siding with Max Kellerman: “Thank your Heavenly Father I haven’t zeroed in on you”

Stephen A. Smith went after NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens after the latter supported a tweet mocking the veteran TV analyst. Smith has been in the limelight again after his explosive comments against former debate partner Max Kellerman while reflecting on his departure from 'First Take.'

“I had mad respect for him from the standpoint of white dude, highly intelligent, Ivy League, educated from Columbia. Smart as a whip," said Smith about Kellerman on the 'Joe Buddon Podcast'. "Can talk his *** off.

"Can talk about anything. I get all that. But you weren’t an athlete, and you weren’t a journalist. And the absence of the two components left people wondering ‘why should we listen to you?'”

Smith invited significant criticism from fans for this. Owens didn't let the opportunity slip, either. The former retweeted a post from an old segment on the show where he praised Kellerman over Smith in a controversial way. Amid a heated debate, Owens said:

"Max almost seems blacker than you Stephen A."

The troll who posted that segment captioned the tweet:

"THIS is why he doesn't f**k with Max Kellerman"

To add fuel to the fire, Owens retweeted it, saying:

"FACTS!!!!!!!!!"

Stephen A. Smith didn't take too long to get back at Terrell Owens. The 'First Take' executive produced went off on X, saying:

"Now….as for this dude, that’s an entirely different story. You know how I feel about your sorry a** @terrellowens and you know why! You should thank your Heavenly Father I haven’t zeroed in on you with the trifling s**t you tried to pull. Tell folks to ask ESPN what your desperate a** tried to pull. Keep on talking. Eventually, you’ll expose yourself!#REALFACTS"

Stephen A. Smith threatens to expose Terrell Owens on

his podcast

Stephen A. Smith isn't planning on holding back information from the public about Terrell Owens. After calling Owens out without revealing further information, Smith has threatened that he will disclose ' 'behind the scenes' controversies related to the former NFL star. In a follow-up tweet, while calling him out, Smith said:

"Or…….maybe I’ll just dedicate the entire Stephen A. Smith Show/Podcast on YouTube this Monday to all the things you tried to do behind the scenes — to BROTHERS — over the years while claiming someone is more of a Brother than others. Let me thing about that over the next 24 hours!!!"

Stephen A. Smith Smith and Terrell Owens got into it during an on-air segment in 2019 when Ownes insulted the former while praising Kellerman. Smith avoided controversy back then by not indulging in a back-and-forth of personal attacks and hasn't spoken about the situation in depth since.

