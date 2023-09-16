"Admit Max cooked you": Fans continue berating Stephen A. Smith for admitting he 'wanted to win' while defending Max Kellerman's firing

Stephen A. Smith defended himself for his explosive comments against former 'First Take' debate partner Max Kellerman on X. Smith recently answered questions about Kellerman's departure, claiming he was let go because he wasn't a journalist or an athlete. That reason hurt Kellerman's popularity with the audience.

“I had mad respect for him from the standpoint of white dude, highly intelligent, Ivy League, educated from Columbia," said Smith about Kellerman.

"Smart as a whip. Can talk his *** off. Can talk about anything. I get all that. But you weren’t an athlete, and you weren’t a journalist. And the absence of the two components left people wondering ‘why should we listen to you?'”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Smith was slandered by several fans for this as they believed the 'First Take' executive producer parted ways with his former partner as he was getting the best of him. However, Smith did not agree with fans.

"Same question, Same answer for damn-near two years now: Max & I weren’t working in the end," Smith wrote on X. "I wanted to win. So I didn’t want that duo. Does mean he’s isn’t smart, talented and that he’s not a good guy. I have nothing against him. I wish him well. Just needed a change. That’s all"

However, Stephen A. Smith hasn't aided the situation at all. Fans are still after him as they refuse to believe Max Kellerman wasn't suited to be on 'First Take.' One fan wrote:

"Just admit max cooked you and your feelings got hurt"

Expand Tweet

More reactions followed:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet