Why was Travis Kelce denied entry into the SNL after-party? Punkie Johnson explains epic 'power move' story

Travis Kelce is a two-time Super Bowl champion and boyfriend of Taylor Swift. However, in November 2022, he had trouble entering an after-party of the hit late-night show "Saturday Night Live."

Comedian Punkie Johnson, who was a regular on SNL, was a guest on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," where she told the story of Kelce attending a live show in 2022.

Kelce was at the party but he wasn't on the list and apparently wasn't well-known to those at the door, thereby being denied entry. However, when Johnson saw him, she got him in and even listed his resume for those who were denying him entry.

"The crazy thing is he came to the show, we saw him at the show, and then he goes to the afterparty and he's just looking. I'm like, 'Oh, that's Travis Kelce,' and they're like, 'You can't get in, bro. You're not on the list,'" Johnson recalled.

"I'm sitting there like, 'Why isn't he listing his résumé?' 'I'm on SNL-I'm a D-list celebrity-I would've been like, 'I'm on SNL! I know Lorne Michaels!' But he was just being so innocent," she added.

"I went over there and I was like, 'This is a Super Bowl champion! He is the greatest tight end in the NFL!' I was saying everything he should've said. I was like, 'He's on my list. C'mon Travis!'"

Johnson went on to say that Kelce didn't elaborate as to who he was, so she did so for him. She went up and began to list his accomplishments before stating that he was on her list. Since then, Kelce has hosted SNL in 2023 and even attended alongside Taylor Swift in the fall.

Patrick Mahomes said that Travis Kelce hasn't changed despite media attention

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce aren't just the most successful duo in NFL playoff history. They are also close friends and have been since the quarterback was drafted in 2017.

When asked whether the added media attention that has come along with dating Taylor Swift has changed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Mahomes insisted it hasn't.

Earlier this week, Mahomes told NBC News the following:

“Travis has always been Travis. It’s been cool to watch for me because he has all that attention but he’s just been himself the whole time."

"He’s still Travis Kelce," Mahomes said. "He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they’re his best friend. And he’s going to be like that in the locker room every single day. It hasn’t been any different.”

The Chiefs quarterback believes that Travis Kelce is still the same person he has always been.