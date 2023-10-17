Why was Troy Aikman’s girlfriend banned from Nordstrom? Haley Clark’s $3,924 controversy highlighted in new report

Troy Aikman's girlfriend Haley Clark is in hot water right now. The controversial partner of the Hall of Famer is accused of stealing from Nordstrom repeatedly over the last few years and has been banned from the store as a result.

The store is claiming that she stole $3,924.44 worth of their products through improper use of her employee discount. Per the Daily Mail, ,the department store said in court documents filed:

"Plaintiff allowed her friends and relatives to make purchases using her Nordstrom employee discount in direct violation of Nordstrom policy."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When she was fired from her job, she acknowledged the accusations against her. Nordstrom has declined to press charges against Clark, though. Clark, 34, has been dating Aikman, 56, for the better part of this year.

She signed documents that effectively banned her from the stores nationwide, but Clark did hit back with a lawsuit against them in 2018. She claimed that the allegations levied towards her were false and was asking for more than $200,000 in damages:

"Plaintiff alleges that she was detained in a deliberately intimidating environment for the purpose of being coerced into signing various documents, including one purporting to be a promissory note evidencing a debt to Nordstrom."

The case eventually settled in 2019, but the drama continues as she is still banned from the store to this day. This happened long before she even met Troy Aikman, the former Dallas Cowboys legend.

When did Troy Aikman divorce his ex-wife Rhonda Worthey?

Troy Aikman had many partners before Haley Clark. The former quarterback who won three Super Bowls was married to Rhonda Worthey for a long time. The two wed in 2000, one year before he retired from the National Football League.

Troy Aikman is dating Haley Clark

11 years later, the two called it quits in 2011. He also married Catherine Mootey in 2017, but that relationship also flamed out before he met and began dating Clark.