Who is Haley Clark? Troy Aikman's new girlfriend goes viral after vacation pictures

Troy Aikman has hit his target yet again and Haley Clark seems to be his latest center of attention. She was seen canoodling the Hall-of-Fame NFL quarterback and she posted intimate pictures of the pair on Instagram, tagging the former Dallas Cowboys star.

The news seemed to come out of the blue, as there was no indication that Troy Aikman had split with his current partner. Not much is known about Haley Clark, but based on her professional social media profile, she's a Dallas-based sales director and Southern Methodist University graduate.

She is active on Instagram and this was certainly not her first post. But by choosing to go public with the quarterback. she has drawn new scrutiny to her activities. This latest post was reportedly from Capri, Italy.

Haley Clark the latest in the line of Troy Aikman's flames

Haley Clark seems to be the latest person who has won over Aikman's heart. It comes as a surprise because, as per latest infromation prior to this, the quarterback was married to Catherine "Capa" Mooty. They were engaged in June 2017 and married in September 2017.

Prior to that, he was married for more than a decade with Rhonda Worthey. She was a former Dallas Cowboys publicist. He married her in 2000, at the same time his sporting career with the franchise was coming to an end. She had a daughter from a previous relationship and the couple had two daughters of their own as well. But in 2011, the couple separated.

Before these two marriages, he also dated country singer Lorrie Morgan during his playing days.

Troy Aikman's relationship has always been a fodder for the press

Troy Aikman's many relationship have always stirred media interest due to his position as one of the biggest names in NFL history. Not only did he play the most important position successfully, he did so for the Dallas Cowboys, the most valuable franchise in the league and one of the most popular.

Just like this time with Haley Clark, he had announced his previous relationship with Instagram as well. Hence, the choice of the platform to allegedly announce this relationship was a big deal as well.

During his playing days, he was named the most eligible bachelor in Dallas by 'Texas Monthly', which is not a suprise given he was the quarterback for the Cowboys dynasty in the last decade of the previous millennium. But due to his name recognition, he has also been part of unsubstantiated rumors from other parts of the press.

One insinuation that has followed the quarterback since his playing days and then into his retirement is that he is gay. This innuendo arose because of the efforts by Skip Bayless, who has covered the Dallas Cowboys as both a reporter and a fan.

Troy Aikman has also strenuously denied such reports. What he has not tried to deny, however, is his current relationship, which he has now reportedly made public. Haley Clark and Troy Aikman seem to be the newest couple in town and there appears to be a lot of mileage left in their relationship just yet.

