Why are Vikings the betting favorites for JJ McCarthy? Colin Cowherd pinpoints major reason

J.J. McCarthy is one of the most interesting quarterback prospects ahead of the NFL draft. He comes with an incredible track record, including winning a college national championship with the Michigan Wolverines, but some have questioned his importance to their success. He also lacks some of the physical tools that most NFL teams desire in a quarterback.

His polarizing draft profile has resulted in McCarthy having a wide range of realistic outcomes in the draft. While some believe that he could be selected in the top 10, others believe that he is more likely to be a Day 2 selection. With how many teams are still seeking quarterback help, and with the way the position often gets overdrafted, he will probably be taken in the first round.

According to the oddsmakers, the Minnesota Vikings are the team most likely to draft J.J. McCarthy. While some may be surprised by this, Colin Cowherd is apparently not. Here's why this makes sense to him:

"A plus B equals C. The Chargers want more picks because they have got to rebuild. The Vikings need a future quarterback. ... Chargers currently have the fifth (pick) and Minnesota has the 11th. Between those picks, absolutely nobody is going to draft a quarterback. It makes too much sense. ... The Vikings need what the Chargers can get at five."

The franchise is in desperate need of quarterback help after Kirk Cousins departed for the Atlanta Falcons during the free-agency period. While they brought in Sam Darnold, he profiles more as a short-term fill-in or high-end backup than a long-term starter.

What are the Vikings' odds of drafting J.J. McCarthy?

The Minnesota Vikings have emerged as a commanding favorite to be the team that selects J.J. McCarthy in the 2024 NFL draft. Their current odds (-115) lead all other teams by a significant margin, and given their need for a quarterback and relative draft position, it makes sense that they could be targeting him.

Following the Vikings, the New York Giants (+350), who have the No. 6 pick, and the Denver Broncos (+430), who have the No. 12 pick, are the next most likely teams to select him, according to their betting lines. It seems that the oddsmakers believe McCarthy will go in the top half of the first round, whether or not his skillset truly justifies that.