Why did Vikings release Dalvin Cook? Jets target spills the beans

Dalvin Cook remains arguably the best overall free agent available ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Despite training camps officially opening, the superstar running back is still without a new team.

Cook was shockingly released by the Minnesota Vikings during the offseason after being one of the most consistently dominant rushers over the past few years.

Much speculation has been made about the exact reasons why Dalvin Cook was outright released by the Vikings. He recently appeared on an episode of "Good Morning Football" to give some clarity on the entire situation from his perspective:

"I was kind of looking forward to getting a fresh start. I kind of knew last year during the season how things were headed and what they were trying to get done in Minnesota, and that wasn't what I was trying to do. I want the rock. I want those carries when it's time to go change the game, and that wasn't the case."

Good Morning Football



We got the answer. What exactly did the Vikings say to @dalvincook when they released him after 6 seasons???We got the answer. pic.twitter.com/kStpDd3z99

Dalvin Cook explained that he and the Vikings had philosophical differences regarding the offensive direction of the team. While their new scheme will apparently focus much more on the passing game and perimeter players, Cook felt as though he wasn't being properly utilized.

The Vikings hired Kevin O'Connell to take over as their head coach prior to the 2022 NFL season. He's a passing-minded new-school offensive coach, so that has a major impact on their new game plans. The fact that they have Justin Jefferson, arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, probably impacts their play-calling as well.

Dalvin Cook's usage was down in the 2022 NFL season

Dalvin Cook

While Dalvin Cook recorded 264 carries last year, the second-most of his career, the newer 17-game schedule makes that number a bit misleading. He averaged just 15.5 carries per game in 2022, the second-fewest in any season of his career. He also averaged his second-fewest rushing yards per game.

The decrease in usage is apparently why Cook and the Minnesota Vikings "mutually" decided to part ways. He will be replaced by Alexander Mattison for the 2023 NFL season. Mattison has served as Cook's backup awaiting his opportunity to be a starter.

Cook remains a free agent with just over a month to go before Week 1, but that could change soon. He's scheduled to visit the New York Jets and has recently stated his high interest in joining them this year.