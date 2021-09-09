Will Bradley Chubb miss Broncos games after being detained by police?

Will recent detainment force Bradley Chubb to miss season-opener?

Denver Broncos LB Bradley Chubb is in line for a big payday in the next year or two as he plays on his fifth-year option. Through three seasons in the NFL, Bradley Chubb has 20.5 sacks, 123 tackles and four forced fumbles. He's poised to have a great season on a sneaky great defense this year, but off-the-field issues may sideline him for a few games.

On Tuesday, Bradley Chubb was detained in Douglas County, Colorado, due to an outstanding warrant out for him after failing to appear in court for traffic violations. Back in May, Bradley Chubb was charged with traffic misdemeanors. His chargers were for driving with a suspended, revoked, or restrained license and for having license plates that were expired for more than 60 days.

Monday was his court date and Bradley Chubb was pulled over for a minor traffic infraction. During the incident, the warrant was discovered and Bradley Chubb was taken to the Douglas County Detention Center for several hours until his bond was posted.

The Broncos statement on Bradley Chubb: “We are aware of the matter, which was related to an unresolved traffic citation that has now been addressed.” — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 7, 2021

The Denver Broncos have released a statement and are aware of Bradley Chubb's recent incident. The traffic citation is also said to have been taken care of.

At this time, Bradley Chubb should not miss any games for the Denver Broncos. Head coach Vic Fangio expects him to still participate in Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Denver edge Bradley Chubb (ankle) a DNP today. #Broncos coach Vic Fangio admitted ankle is bothering Chubb even more than it had last week. “A little bit, yeah,” Fangio said. “Has just been slow to come around.” Full injury report: https://t.co/0pE7NYKuO9 pic.twitter.com/2GtEDVbW8L — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 8, 2021

If the incident was not resolved or something worse had happened, the Denver Broncos would have a hole in the middle of their defense. His ability to play Sunday was already in jeopardy once after he tweaked his ankle after just having surgery on the other ankle during the offseason. The defense is going to be the driving force for the Denver Broncos as Teddy Bridgewater finds his footing as the starting QB.

