NFL Trade Rumors: Colin Kaepernick frontrunner to replace Russell Wilson at Seahawks

Lots of fans and media have been advocating for years for Colin Kaepernick to be back in the league.

As most remember, the former 49ers quarterback was basically banished from the NFL after taking a knee while protesting police brutality and raising awareness about a need for social injustice.

Although the NFL has denied black-balling Colin Kaepernick, he hasn't played in the league for years, but now there are rumors that the Seattle Seahawks may be looking at Colin Kaepernick now that they have traded star QB Russell Wilson.

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Seahawks may be interested in Kaepernick.

“Colin Kaepernick is still working out and is said to be, in the words of one source, ‘in the best shape of his life.’ He wants to play. He’s ready play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl."

Back in 2020, head coach Pete Carroll did think about signing Kap.

David Gutman @davidlgutman So now the Seahawks can sign Colin Kaepernick?

Pete Carroll in 2020: "I didn't see him as a backup quarterback and I didn't want to put him in that situation with Russ. It just didn't feel like it would fit right...But there's a lot of time here. We'll see what happens." So now the Seahawks can sign Colin Kaepernick?Pete Carroll in 2020: "I didn't see him as a backup quarterback and I didn't want to put him in that situation with Russ. It just didn't feel like it would fit right...But there's a lot of time here. We'll see what happens."

It sounds like Carroll wouldn't be opposed to the idea, but what other teams could be looking to sign Kap?

Colin Kaepernick may have more offers coming his way

If the Seahawks are truly interested in Kap, they better hop to it. Several other clubs are in need of a starting quarterback right now. One them is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now that Big Ben has retired, the Steelers may want to take a look at Kap and sign him. The Steelers seem to be an open-minded organization that might be willing to take a chance on Kap too, like they did on former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who is suing the league right now.

Another team that may be in need are the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have yet to announce what their plans are at quarterback. While some say they plan to re-sign last year's starting quarterback Jameis Winston, other NFL experts feel that they will trade for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

They can kill two birds with just one stone just by signing Kap to the league minimum. They will have a proven talent at quarterback and someone with experience at taking teams to the playoffs without having to sign him to a huge contract.

Kap is in a good position right now to sign with any team. The question is, which team is going to be willing to take a chance on him?

Edited by Windy Goodloe