Will Colin Kaepernick play in CFL? BC Lions make big decision on former 49ers QB

Colin Kaepernick might be nearing a return to football after seven years, as the quarterback was placed on the negotiation list of the BC Lions from the Canadian Football League. The Lions now have a 45-day period to negotiate a deal with him.

Kaepernick has been hopeful of a return to the NFL ever since he was released from the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. The quarterback has been blackballed ever since due to his political opinions, such as kneeling for the U.S. anthem, and no team has ever expressed a desire to sign him since he first kneeled.

Signing with a CFL team would give Kaepernick's career a boost to returning to the league without many of the controversies he would endure with the NFL. Plus, if he plays well, other teams would be entitled to give him a longer look in hopes of boosting their quarterback group.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Why has Colin Kaepernick been away from the NFL for so long?

Colin Kaepernick took the league by storm in 2012, when he became the San Francisco 49ers' starter following Alex Smith's concussion during a regular-season game.

With Kaepernick's rushing ability and his strong arm, Jim Harbaugh decided that even when Smith was back fit, he was going to stick with the newcomer, leading the team to the NFC title that year and another NFC Championship appearance the following year.

Colin Kaepernick's ability was never in question. Even though he wasn't a real fit for Kyle Shanahan's offense when the coach arrived in San Francisco, it's clear that the quarterback had more than enough quality to be signed by a team - any team, really.

His playing style was never the reason for him being out of a job since 2017. Kaepernick took a knee during the U.S. national anthem before every game during the '16 season to protest police brutality in the country, especially against black people, and the backlash against him was extreme.

Donald Trump, then the U.S. president, went as far as to say that the NFL should fire anyone who took a knee during the anthem. Even though Colin Kaepernick's message has resounded in recent years after a series of racist episodes in America, he has remained unsigned since 2017.