Will Compton calls out Daily Mail as tabloid labels ex-NFL star as "MAGA podcaster" in an article featuring Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Former NFL linebacker Will Compton has taken issue with the British tabloid Daily Mail. This is after it described him as a “MAGA podcaster” in a story published on Sunday involving pop icon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

On Monday, Compton responded on Instagram with a screenshot of the headline and a remark.

“What a headline. Thank you for at least getting the ‘former NFL star’ part correct @DailyMail,” Compton captioned the post.

The article in question recapped the social media firestorm that followed a photo showing Swift posing alongside Compton, his podcast co-host Taylor Lewan, and Kelce at Tight End University. It was a Nashville-based event co-founded by Kelce and George Kittle that brings together NFL tight ends each offseason.

The viral image, posted by the Bussin’ With The Boys account on June 25, showed the group flexing for the camera after Swift surprised attendees with an on-stage performance of “Shake It Off.” But what started as a cheerful backstage snapshot soon attracted online heat, particularly from Swift’s fan base. Fans expressed concern over the pop star’s proximity to podcast hosts previously associated with Donald Trump.

Will Compton and his co-host Taylor Lewan launched "Bussin' With the Boys" after they retired from the NFL.

Will Compton reveals how the controversial photo happened

The Volume Super Bowl Party 2023 - Source: Getty

Will Compton and Lewan interviewed Trump on their podcast during his 2024 re-election campaign. UFC president Dana White later credited that appearance as one of several media moments that helped rally support for the eventual victor. Swift, by contrast, publicly endorsed Kamala Harris.

In Wednesday's episode of Bussin’ With The Boys, Compton walked listeners through the moment the photo happened, making it clear that there was no deeper agenda behind it. According to him, Swift had just wrapped her surprise set and was mingling backstage when he asked Kelce if he could grab a photo with the couple.

"She came off stage from 'Shake It Off' and was giving the boys some love, she was like, 'I had so much fun out there' and we were like, 'You crushed it,'" Compton said. "Taylor and I signed off, and we came back and I leaned over to Trav and was like, 'Hey buddy, you know I'm not leaving this place without a pose with you and your girl.'"

Will Compton added that Swift later joked with them about her biceps, quipping that she might have out-flexed the former NFL players.

