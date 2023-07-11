Free agent linebacker Will Compton took time out of his day Monday to address a tweet. While sitting in his car, the linebacker posted a video on his official Instagram account about a quote retweet he received on a tweet from 2016.

Compton's tweet from 2016 was in regards to former President Donald Trump. He tweeted at the time that he was no longer throwing his support behind Trump, stating that he didn't show any leadership or character and didn't feel as if he were the best candidate for the job.

The tweet was retweeted this past weekend. The username "Special Jay" asked the linebacker to explain that tweet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the video he posted to Instagram, Compton said that there was nothing to explain. He said that it was a tweet from 2016, and using expletives, told the person to be quiet:

"Explain what? A tweet from 2016? Come here. Come here. [Farts]. You [are] lucky that thing didn't come more correct. Do me a favor and shut the f*** up. Ahh F*** Have a good week. 'Bout to go hit weight room. Bring out the weight room."

The "Bussin with the Boys" podcast co-host concluded by saying that he was about to go hit the weight room.

This quote retweet came just days after Compton and his podcast co-host Taylor Lewan were seen greeting Trump at the UFC 290 event.

How long has Will Compton played in the NFL?

Linebacker Will Compton played his collegiate career at Nebraska. He then went undrafted in 2013 but signed as an undrafted free agent with Washington on a three-year deal.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



RB Dalvin Cook

WR DeAndre Hopkins

QB Carson Wentz

CB Eli Apple

WR Julio Jones

OT Taylor Lewan

LB Will Compton

OL DJ Fluker

RB Ezekiel Elliott

WR Jarvis Landry

CB Marcus Peters

QB Matt Ryan

LB Kwon Alexander

WR Kenny Golladay

DL Matt… Some of the NFL free-agents still available:RB Dalvin CookWR DeAndre HopkinsQB Carson WentzCB Eli AppleWR Julio JonesOT Taylor LewanLB Will ComptonOL DJ FlukerRB Ezekiel ElliottWR Jarvis LandryCB Marcus PetersQB Matt RyanLB Kwon AlexanderWR Kenny GolladayDL Matt… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Some of the NFL free-agents still available:RB Dalvin CookWR DeAndre HopkinsQB Carson WentzCB Eli AppleWR Julio JonesOT Taylor LewanLB Will ComptonOL DJ FlukerRB Ezekiel ElliottWR Jarvis LandryCB Marcus PetersQB Matt RyanLB Kwon AlexanderWR Kenny GolladayDL Matt… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Ah8ki5SwPT

In 2016, he signed a two-year extension to continue playing with Washington. After five seasons, he left the team and signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. A year later in 2019, he signed with the New Orleans Saints, but was released in September of that year due to an injury.

He then spent the remainder of the 2019 NFL season with the Raiders. In the summer of 2020, he returned to the Titans, where he spent most of the season on the practice squad.

He played with the Las Vegas Raiders at the end of the 2021 NFL season. In November 2022, he attempted to sign with the Atlanta Falcons but that never came to fruition. The linebacker said it was due to his partnership with the Barstool Sports Sportsbook, which is a sports gambling outlet.

He is still a free agent and has said that he wants to continue his playing career in the NFL.

Poll : 0 votes