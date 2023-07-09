WATCH: NFL stars Will Compton and Taylor Lewan greeting former President Donald Trump at UFC 290

Bussin' With The Boys NFL stars Will Compton and Taylor Lewan met Donald Trump at UFC 290. The podcast hosts were present for the night as was the former President. With the Presidential primaries heating up, the Republican candidate and frontrunner is expected to be seen at many such events.

And Donald Trump was certainly in his element as he greeted Will Compton and Taylor Lewan. He seemed unable to immediately place them but once it was pointed out who they were, the exchange was cordial and jovial enough. The exchange was captured below.

Will Compton and Taylor Lewan not the only celebrities to meet Donald Trump

UFC 290 marked Donald Trump's big appearance at a sports event during the Presidential campaign. He was enthusiastically greeted by Joe Rogan as well, who was there for the night.

He was accompanied into the arena by Dana White and received a huge cheer from the crowd. Even before his current run, Donald Trump and his sons have been present before at UFC fights.

Donald Trump gets the Presidential treatment at UFC 290.

There were some fans amongst the fighters as well. Dricus Du Plessis jumped out of the octagon to shake hands with the former President. Julianna Peña also posed for a photo with the Donald Trump.

Donald Trump's association with sports

Donald Trump's association into sports goes back a long way, primarily beginning with football in the USFL. He was an owner of the New Jersey Generals in the original iteration of the league. Herschel Walker played for them at the time and he leaned into those connections to endorse the former football player in the Senate race in Georgia last year.

Another sport that he is initimately associated with is golf. He owns many courses across the world. The Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster is among the most famous ones. Recently, he has called the proposed merger between LIV and PGA as something exciting and had previously presciently called out the merger.

Donald Trump on LIV Golf via the Truth Social platform:



Donald Trump on LIV Golf via the Truth Social platform:

Donald Trump's divides the NFL world

Donald Trump wields a lot of influence in the NFL. It was never more apparent as he, while President, led the charge against Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the National Anthem. His call to fire him was effectively heeded as the former NFL quarterback remains blackballed to date.

But there have been other NFl players, who have not been shy to speak out against him. Players like Russell Wilson have been vocal about their disdain. Taylor Lewan and Will Compton have never been explicit about their views but were courteous to the former President when they met him.

