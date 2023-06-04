Russell Wilson has left the Seattle Seahawks, while former President Donald Trump has left the White House. However, at least the second aspect of the previous assertion may change.

Trump is one of the leading nominees for the Republican Party and wishes to become the candidate for the 2024 US presidential elections. If he does that, he will have a chance to return to the White House in 2025 if the chips fall his way.

If that happens, it's safe to say that Wilson will not be too pleased, if he still retains his opinions about the former President. He had voted for Hillary Clinton in that election and in a blistering Facebook Live post took down the 45th US President, merely weeks after his inaugaration.

During that time, the chief executive had proposed a ban on travellers coming from certain countries. The quarterback made his feelings known:

“Despite anybody’s political issues or views, everybody has a right to choose who they want to vote for. But this thing’s getting out of hand. It’s getting out of hand, people.

"When you think about, it’s only been what, two weeks? Or even less? We’ve got to attack this issue here... We go to the LAX airport, and there’s people all over the place fighting for their lives and protesting."

Russell Wilson also referenced that the protests he was referring to were, according to him, a question of fundamental equality:

"All the protests that have gone on through the African-American community, through obviously the Muslim community too, if we’re going to be a nation that says we’re equal, we have to be equal -- obviously being smart, all that kind of stuff.”

Further castigating Trump, the then Seattle Seahawks star added that he believed it to be unfair that people were being questioned for their faith or origin. He made it clear that he did not believe that those characteristics should define the character of a person:

"Now you kind of recognize that people’s feelings are getting hurt, people’s lives getting changed, people are getting sent back or not let in back home to see their families for reasons that may not be worthy. "

Russell Wilson continued:

"Just because you believe in something or you’re from a certain place doesn’t mean that you’re a bad person."

Donald Trump proved Russell Wilson wrong on at least one point

Despite negative assertions from Russell Wilson and others, Donald Trump did get a chance to enact his policies from the Oval Office.

The quarterback was insistent at the same time that he did not believe that the 45th President would last the full four years of his term:

“I don’t know if (Trump's) even going to be able to last four years, in my opinion. You don’t want to wish bad upon anybody, because if he doesn’t last four years, that means that something went wrong. So hopefully nothing goes wrong any more than what it’s already doing.”

Donald Trump was twice impeached by the House of Representatives during his tenure, earning the dubious distinction of being the only chief executive of the country to endure that. However, he was acquitted both times in the Senate, ensuring that he saw out his full four-year term.

Now after having lost the 2020 election, he's planning to make a comeback. If he does so, Trump will join Grover Cleveland as the only US President to hold the office twice in non-consecutive terms. If Trump is successful, he will also prove Russell Wilson wrong regarding his durability.

